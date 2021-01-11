Balch & Bingham is pleased to announce the election of four attorneys to the firm’s partnership, effective January 1, 2021.
The new partners represent four practices and include Julia Barber, Steven Corhern, Jonathan Hoffmann from the firm’s Birmingham, Ala. office, and Bea Tolsdorf from the firm’s Jackson office.
“Each of our new partners have demonstrated the talent, work ethic and commitment that is crucial to the success of our firm, our clients and our communities,” said Stan Blanton, managing partner. “I am pleased to announce the election of Julia, Steven, Jonathan and Bea to our partnership and look forward to their continued success.”
Learn more about our newest attorneys elected to partnership.
Bea Tolsdorf, Health Law Practice, Jackson
Bea focuses on healthcare regulatory and compliance matters for clients ranging from individual practitioners to large healthcare systems on a wide variety of issues including Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, issues related to certificate of need, federal and state licensure and certification, professional board licensure, audits, and compliance issues such as HIPAA, the False Claims Act, Stark and Anti-Kickback.
Julia Barber, Environmental & Natural Resources Practice, Birmingham
Julia represents industrial clients, utilities, and other business interests in a wide variety of environmental matters. Julia has experience with all major federal environmental regulations, including the Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). She routinely represents clients in challenges to agency rulemakings in U.S. Courts of Appeals and assists clients with permitting and day-to-day compliance issues.
Steven Corhern, Litigation Practice, Birmingham
Steven represents businesses in mass tort cases and commercial disputes. He has defended class actions and mass actions in state and federal courts throughout the United States, including cases involving mold or PFAS exposure, defective products, and violations of the Eighth Amendment. Steven also regularly advises policyholders and carriers on insurance coverage and indemnity issues. He has handled numerous appeals to the Eleventh Circuit and the Alabama Supreme Court.
Jonathan Hoffmann, Consumer Finance Litigation and Creditors Rights & Bankruptcy Practices, Birmingham
Jonathan focuses on consumer and financial services litigation, handling hundreds of individual and class action lawsuits under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). He also advises clients on compliance with these statutes and their regulations, as well as Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAAP). Jonathan also regularly represents clients in bankruptcy litigation, complex business disputes, loan workouts, and collection actions, as well as representing creditors in chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings.