Balch & Bingham is pleased to announce that Brant Pettis, partner in the firm’s Gulfport, Miss. office and member of the Litigation practice, has been named a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (CLSA).
The Construction Lawyers Society of America is an invitation-only, international honorary association focused on recognizing experienced and highly qualified attorneys who excel in construction law and litigation. The CLSA Fellowship provides an outlet for scholarly authorship of legal articles on construction practice, guides additional professional development, and assists in community involvement by its membership. New Fellows are selected and invited into Fellowship following an extensive evaluation of their reputation and accomplishments in construction law.
In his practice, Brant helps contractors, utilities, and governmental entities comply with environmental and construction-related regulatory requirements. He routinely handles procurement compliance, bid protests, contract disputes, lien and/or bond claims, zoning applications and appeals, and professional negligence claims. Balch & Bingham’s Construction Practice includes attorneys across the Southeast who represent owners, developers, governmental entities, general contractors, subcontractors and material suppliers in all phases of any construction project, from inception and financing to post-completion litigation and trial.
Brant previously served as the president of the Harrison County Bar Association. He is also an alumnus of Leadership Mississippi, a program sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council that is dedicated to developing and maintaining a network of Mississippians committed to strengthening the state's quality of life.
Recently, Brant was named to Benchmark Litigation’s Top 40 & Under Hot List which recognizes the achievements of the nation’s most accomplished litigators under the age of 40. He is also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for Product Liability Litigation – Defendants and has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers.