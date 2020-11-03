Balch & Bingham is pleased to welcome nine new associates to the firm: Cyrus Chin, Nolan Clark, Anna Davis, Grace Hembree, Emily McKee, Christina Nunez, Aaron Tippetts, Park Wynn and Blake Young. These attorneys will work across the firm's nationally recognized Banking & Financial Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Estate Planning & Trusts, Issues & Appeals, Lending & Commercial, Environmental & Natural Resources, Construction, Real Estate, Corporate, Corporate Finance & Securities, Corporate Governance and Litigation Practices.
Cyrus Chin joins the Houston office as a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance & Securities and Corporate Governance Practices. He earned his J.D. from the Northeastern University School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from Temple University Beasley School of Law. Cyrus previously was a senior associate at another firm in Houston, where he represented clients across multiple industries in all phases of the business life cycle, from corporate structuring and formation, to daily operations, to negotiating the acquisition and sale of businesses in the middle-market.
Nolan Clark joins the Montgomery office as a member of the Litigation Practice. He earned his J.D. from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, where he served as writing editor for the Cumberland Law Review and a Judge Abraham Caruthers Fellow. While in law school, Nolan worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Karen O. Bowdre, United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Nolan also earned his MBA from Samford University's Brock School of Business.
Anna Davis joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Real Estate, Banking & Financial Services and Lending & Commercial Practices. She earned her J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, where she was an articles Editor for the Alabama Law Review. Before joining Balch, Anna was an associate at another firm in Birmingham where she represented clients in real estate transactions.
Grace Hembree joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Environmental & Natural Resources Practice. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama School of Law, where she served as the production editor for the Alabama Law Review. Grace was a quarterfinalist in the John A. Campbell Moot Court Competition and served on the Moot Court Board.
Emily McKee joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions, Estate Planning & Trusts, and Corporate Practices. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama School of Law, where she was an articles editor for the Alabama Law Review. Emily was a quarterfinalist in the John A. Campbell Moot Court Competition, a member of the Moot Court Board, a member of the Bench and Bar Legal Honor Society and the recipient of the Dean Thomas W. Christopher Prize for Excellence in the Course of Wills and Trusts.
Christina Nuñez joins the Jackson office as a member of the Corporate and Health Law Practices. She graduated summa cum laude from the Mississippi College School of Law, where she served as Managing Editor for the Mississippi College Law Review. She is the recipient of the Mississippi Bar Labor & Employment Section Award, the Mississippi Bar Health Law Section Award, and the Floyd & Luella Doolittle Labor Law Award. Before joining Balch & Bingham, Christina was a judicial extern for the Honorable David Neil McCarty, Mississippi Court of Appeals in Jackson and a legal intern for the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi.
Aaron Tippetts joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Environmental & Natural Resources Practice. Aaron graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama School of Law, where he was an articles editor for the Alabama Law Review. He was a member of the John A. Campbell Moot Court Board, a Hugo Black Scholar, and a recipient of the M. Leigh Harrison Award.
Park Wynn joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Litigation, Construction, and Issues & Appeals Practices. He earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, where he was an articles editor for the Alabama Law Review, a member of the Order of Barristers, and served on the Moot Court Board. Park also competed on the ABA National Moot Court Team and was named the Most Outstanding Appellate Advocate in the John A. Campbell Moot Court Competition. Before joining Balch & Bingham, Park clerked for the Honorable Corey L. Maze, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Alabama.
Blake Young joins the Birmingham office as a member of the Banking & Financial Services, Real Estate, and Lending & Commercial Practices. She earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, where she was a submissions editor for the Texas International Law Journal. While in law school, Blake worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Debra Lehrmann, Supreme Court of Texas.