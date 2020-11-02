Dan Rollins toiled at a plethora of jobs as a youngster growing up in southeast Texas.
He pedaled an afternoon newspaper route for the Houston Chronicle, scooped ice cream for Baskin-Robbins, worked the counter at Whataburger and bagged groceries for multiple grocery stores.
“I was a goal-setter and always had a job from an early age,” said Rollins. “My parents said they’d pay for half of everything I wanted, but I was expected to furnish the other half.”
But Rollins’ lone career aspiration was to become a banker.
Mission accomplished for the industrious BancorpSouth chairman and chief executive officer.
“My father worked with a lot of bankers in his career with IBM, so I grew up around banking,” said Rollins. “I went to college and never changed my major.”
Working for Austin National Bank while a student at the University of Texas, Rollins served in a variety of entry-level roles that further piqued his interest in the financial services industry.
“The experience at Austin National was a tremendous opportunity to learn about banking,” he said. “At the time (late 1970s), the state of Texas still operated under a unit banking system. Banks weren’t allowed to have branch banks. In Texas, branch banking was illegal until around 1988 when the laws changed the old unit system and allowed branches.”
Following his graduation from Texas, the energetic Rollins got his first full-time banking job at a small community bank in Port Lavaca, a small coastal burg located near the Gulf of Mexico. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, Rollins served for 18 years as president and chief operating officer with Houston-based Prosperity Bank.
“I’ve only been with four banks my entire (44-year) career,” said Rollins. “In my younger days at Port Lavaca, I participated in a lot of local civic clubs. I learned a lot about community relationships, especially if banks aren’t healthy then the community isn’t healthy, either.”
Asked to describe his leadership style, Rollins answers succinctly.
“Direct, transparent, engaged and involved,” he said. “I always want people (employees and clients) to know where we are going. It’s not healthy to not ‘row the boat’ in the same direction. I need people to tell me what I need to hear, not what they think I want to hear.”
A recent Accenture Global Consumer Pulse survey suggests that 33 percent of banking customers abandoned a banking relationship because personalization was lacking. Simply stated, banking is about relationships and problem-solving, said Rollins.
“Problem resolution – that’s when you’ve built a customer for life,” he said. “Some larger banks have lost the ability to be on a personal level with their customers. (BancorpSouth) serves the largest and the smallest of markets - we have to be personalized and offer the products and services that they need, as well.”
Rollins is actively engaged in community activities around the Tupelo area. He serves on the board of North Mississippi Health Services and is a member of the finance and major gift committees for the Healthcare Foundation of North Mississippi.
In leading BancorpSouth’s volunteerism programs, Rollins also serves as co-chair of the “Hope and a Future” capital campaign for the Salvation Army in Tupelo. Additionally, he is a member of the board of directors of the Mississippi Economic Council and the Mississippi Bankers Association board.
Earlier this year, Rollins joined more than 900 CEOs – across 85 industries – to implement a commitment pledge called “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion” to create workplaces where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcome and respected. Rollins said the bank in recent years has made significant efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
“The commitment (to diversity and inclusion) has always been there. We weren’t reacting to the ‘news of the day’ but decided to make a public declaration of our position,” said Rollins. “At BancorpSouth, we have supportive employees who share an open dialogue. We listen to what’s working and what’s not working (in the workplace).”
A huge college football fan, Rollins confesses he’s enthralled with Southeastern Conference football despite his life-long passion for University of Texas Longhorns football.
“I like to say I’m an SEC free agent and my fandom for a particular team is up for bid,” he said, smiling. “My wife and I have been to games all over the SEC, including to Oxford and Starkville. We have a great time, and really enjoy SEC football.”