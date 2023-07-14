Greenwood-based Commerce Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Bank of Commerce, and Morton-based Morton Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Bank of Morton, jointly announced July 11 that they have entered into an agreement whereby Commerce Bancorp will acquire Morton Bancorp in an all-cash transaction.
Other financial terms were not disclosed.
As part of the transaction, Bank of Morton will be merged with and into Bank of Commerce. Upon consummation, Bank of Commerce will have total assets of approximately $890 million and 10 full-service banking locations across northern and central Mississippi.
“Bank of Commerce and Bank of Morton were both chartered in 1904 and have a rich tradition of serving their communities. We share similar values, and our partnership will reinforce the foundation for an extraordinary community bank that puts our customers, employees, and communities first,” said Bryan Thornhill, president and CEO of Bank of Commerce. “Scott County is a logical extension of our existing operations, and we look forward to welcoming the Bank of Morton team members and customers to the Bank of Commerce family.”
“We could not be more excited to partner with Bank of Commerce. Both institutions are true community banks with strong ties to the state of Mississippi,” said Martha Rogers, chair and CEO of Bank of Morton. “We believe that this will be a win-win for all parties involved, including our shareholders, customers, employees and the communities we serve. We appreciate Bank of Commerce’s recognition of the deep roots Bank of Morton has in Scott County and surrounding areas.”
The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Morton Bancorp Inc. shareholders and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.
Olsen Palmer LLC served as financial advisor to Bank of Morton while Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP served as legal advisor. Jones Walker LLP served as legal advisor to Bank of Commerce.
Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce is a full-service community bank established in 1904 with nine locations across the Mississippi Delta, Oxford and the Golden Triangle. As of March 31, Bank of Commerce had total assets of approximately $810 million. For more information on Bank of Commerce, visit www.bankcom.com.
Bank of Morton
Bank of Morton was chartered in 1904 and has operated in Scott County continuously since inception. The bank’s primary mission has been to serve the banking needs of Morton as well as communities in the surrounding area. Bank of Morton operates one full-service location in Morton and has total assets of approximately $80 million as of March 31, 2023. For more information on Bank of Morton, visit www.bankofmorton.com.
