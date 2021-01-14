Vaughan Holland

BankFirst Financial Services has named Vaughan Shearer Holland as Controller.

She will be responsible for overseeing the accounting operations of the Bank and maintaining accurate financial reports. Holland earned a Masters of Accountancy degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

She brings more than 11 years of public accounting experience. Holland is active in her community, serving as a member of the AICPA and as class Treasurer for the Alabama Banking School Class of 2021.

She is also a member at Huntsville First United Methodist Church where her husband, Drew, serves as a pastor. They plan to relocate to Starkville in 2021 with their two children.

