Distance learning is changing the way people further their education and has come a long way as technology has progressed. Like employees of other sectors, banking personnel are taking advantage of this type of learning. Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank say their employees have found online classes helpful in their careers.
Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President & Director of Corporate Learning & Development Stacey Rester says the bank uses a blend of in-person and virtual (or distance) learning to deliver educational and professional development opportunities to associates. “While we offered in-person education and training before the pandemic, those learning plans often also included self-paced computer based training (CBTs) and virtual instructor-led training,” she said. “Live virtual training is a wonderful option with a number of positives. Virtual learning often allows us to reach more associates in less time.
“We must re-work our instructional content to fit the virtual format. Engaging virtually looks different, but tools such as web cameras, polls, and chat functions help associates stay actively engaged in courses.”
Regions Bank spokeswoman Jennifer Elmore says the bank has been involved with distance learning for years. “Part of how we deliver a consistent, positive customer experience is by making sure associates across our business groups have foundational training on a wide range of topics,” she said. “Whether you work in a local branch, or you're in an operations position at an office building, or you're working remotely in various functions, you're taking a core set of Regions training courses that all of your colleagues are taking as well. Many of these are courses that are required to be completed annually.”
There is also specialized training for different job functions, she adds, but all are united in common training about core aspects of banking. “Associates can also use our intranet to access a variety of additional trainings that speak to their own career, learning, and development interests.”
Elmore makes it clear that not all of Regions' training is online. They use blended learning opportunities for associates that include in-person training in addition to online. During COVID-19, online classes increased, and she says they will continue to rise in popularity as we move beyond the pandemic.
Hancock Whitney's Rester says financial services at its core is about people and understanding their needs. “Our mission is to help our clients achieve their financial goals and dreams. We have to be good at listening, asking questions, and using that information to recommend solutions that meet a client’s unique needs,” she explains. “Courses that teach or enhance good communication skills can serve people well in so many different types of roles, whether client-facing or supporting associates who do work directly with clients.” Regions requires several annual training courses for employees in entry level positions. “While several annual training courses are required, the online platform for our training enables associates to learn at specific times that are convenient for them, and at a pace that allows them to review information, study topics, and truly digest the material,” Elmore said. “The time for training is provided during the workday. In addition to required courses, our platforms provide on-demand videos, articles, and other courses on a number of important skills that associates can explore.”
The benefit to Regions' employees is that they can choose topics and skills that interest them most. “We encourage associates to think about their current role, where they want to grow in their career, and then utilize the learning platforms provided to enhance or develop those skills,” Elmore said. “We have committed resources to help associates with their career path and corresponding training in areas including our branch and retail banking businesses, mortgage, operations and technology, and others.” Elmore gives as an example the Hattiesburg Loan Operations Center expansion during COVID, which added roughly 80 jobs to keep up with the demand for mortgages. “Regions created an online training program for new employees to use and encouraged internal applicants to apply based on their career interest in mortgage fulfillment and servicing,” she said. “Prior to COVID-19, the training would have been in-person, but our team moved the entire training online to onboard employees. One of the many benefits is it provides opportunities to revisit the materials at any time.” Rester says Hancock Whitney has a mixture of formal learning opportunities. “Some of those options are required based on an associate’s role; others are available based on what an associate wants or needs for professional and personal development,” she said. “Associates have different needs and goals.
“Hancock Whitney supports associates by offering tuition reimbursement for eligible associates who want to pursue degrees or additional higher education applicable to our organization and who achieve a certain grade-point average, whether they’re enrolled in virtual or in-person learning or both.”