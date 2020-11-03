Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle welcomes new interventional cardiologist Dr. Eric McClendon, MD, PhD to its medical staff.
McClendon received a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude; a master’s degree; and doctor of philosophy, all in chemistry, from Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed a residency in internal medicine from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC in 2015. McClendon went on to complete fellowships in general cardiology from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2018 and interventional cardiology from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH in June 2020.
Some of his awards include Tinsley Harrison Research Scholar, 2013-2015; the Gold Humanism Honor Society, 2012; Barksdale Scholar, 2008-2012; American Heart Association Travel Grant, 2010; NHLBI Minority Supplement Grant, 2009-2011; Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, 2003; MARC (Minority Access to Research Careers) Scholar, 2001-2003 and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, 2000.
McClendon has worked as a clinician educator to student physicians in the division of cardiovascular disease at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine and as a staff physician at the G.V.
(Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson. He also worked at Hattiesburg Clinic where he provided cardiology coverage, ER admissions and managed patients in the Critical Care Unit at Forrest General Hospital.
McClendon is board certified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and the American College of Physicians. His special interests include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and structural heart.
Originally from Jackson, MS, he and his wife, Alison live in Columbus, where they enjoy watching movies and working out at the gym, and he enjoys playing basketball and flag football.
"We are very pleased to have Dr. McClendon join our staff of excellent physicians," said Baptist Golden Triangle Administrator Paul Cade. "His expertise and talent in the field of interventional cardiology will be a tremendous asset to our cardiology team and our hospital as we expand cardiac services to the region."