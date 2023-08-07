Britain Barbie Premiere

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London.

 Scott Garfitt

Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theaters, "Barbie" is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed "Wonder Woman."

