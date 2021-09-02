One of Mississippi’s oldest and most respected tech companies is under new ownership.
Business Communications, Inc. was acquired by Jonathan Hollingshead from Cathy Bailey following the death of her husband Tom in early July. BCI founder Tom Bailey was acting CEO until Cathy Bailey became first majority, then sole owner in 2019.
Cathy Bailey didn’t have to look long or far for a buyer.
Hollingshead was down the hall at the company’s Ridgeland headquarters.
BCI hired Hollingshead in 2011 for the express purpose of helping build a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art data center. In turn, the Laurel native created a new line of business around cloud, carrier and managed services for the company.
Negotiations to purchase the company began in 2018 after Hollingshead was appointed BCI president.
“The Baileys knew they wanted to eventually sell the company, and they have had many opportunities to do so over the years,” he said. “However, they were looking for the perfect fit. Someone who would run it like they did – treat the employees and customers as family.
“We quickly realized that we were the perfect fit for each other.”
Hollingshead, noting that IT is an industry that changes in the blink of an eye, insists that BCI’s corporate culture will not change.
“Change is a business requirement in the technology field,” he said. “However, Cathy and Tom Bailey built a culture that is rare. Our employees have a strong work ethic and support each other with the utmost in honesty and teamwork. They strive to provide the best customer service in the industry.”
The late Tom Bailey originally founded BCI in 1993 as a structured cabling firm. However, he eventually evolved the company to suit more of the IT industry’s needs, partnering with industry heavyweights such as HP, IBM, Cisco and Microsoft. By the late 1990s, Bailey built the company’s headquarters in Ridgeland and expanded the building even larger a few years later.
Today, BCI is one of the largest managed service providers in the nation, thanks to the multi-million-dollar, game-changing data center Hollingshead was hired to design and build a decade ago.
“The data center was one of the most exciting and challenging tasks in my career,” he said. “The timing is important because it was the first significant wave of interest in the cloud. For the first time, technology had progressed enough to allow companies of all sizes to take advantage of off-site computing.”
BCI employs nearly 85 in Mississippi and another 5-10 people in the company’s Little Rock, Arkansas office. The firm also maintains offices in Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.
“For many years, BCI was considered a Value Added Reseller (VAR), as we partnered with the biggest and best tech companies in the world to resell their hardware/software”, said Hollingshead, who earned the Mississippi Business Journal’s 2018 “Top in Tech” award. “We still do that but for most of our customers, but we are also a Managed Services Provider (MSP),”
The company still designs, sells and implements hardware and software, but manages it day-to-day for a fixed monthly fee. Simply put, BCI acts as the IT department for small and medium businesses.
“If you are in the IT field in Mississippi, you most likely know who we are,” added Hollingshead.
No stranger to awards, BCI received first place on the MBJ’s 2021 “Best Places in Work in Mississippi” list in the medium category. Hollingshead said it’s no secret why the company is at or near the top when it comes to company culture.
“We are all emotionally invested in our company and co-workers, and treat it like a big family,” he said. “I believe it takes both the company and the employees working together to create a strong culture and make a great workplace. During the interview process, we discuss culture and core values multiple times and talk about it at length during our new employee orientation.
“We work and support each other – here and at home.”
Examples of the BCI culture include a management-cooked breakfast on Fridays and catered birthday lunches for employees. Quarterly, the company hosts crawfish boils, grill outs, food truck appearances and a happy hour. Hollingshead also produces a monthly ‘broadcast’ to highlight stellar employee performances and the overall state of the company.
“The transparency is greatly appreciated by our employees,” Hollingshead said. “The number one reason why they think this is the best place to work is (themselves).”
Growing up in the south Mississippi Pine Belt region, the younger Hollingshead developed an interest in technology. He credits a family friend who worked at the Stennis Space Center for sparking his infatuation with computers.
“I’ve always been curious about how things work, why things are done in a certain way, and why people are good at some things,” said Hollingshead. “My personal success most likely comes from three things – work ethic, desire to help others, and curiosity.
“Work ethic is a choice, and I choose to outwork everyone every day.”