The stock market is having one of its worst years ever. As of late October, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indexes were each down 20% or more, while the Dow was down 13%.
But financial experts and advisers say investors don't need to panic.
Warren Buffett, perhaps the world's most famous investor — and one of the richest people in the world — has said, “Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just takes time.”
Buffett has amassed a fortune of nearly $100 billion. He probably knows what he's talking about.
Make no mistake: Bear markets aren't easy on investors. Bear markets are a 20% decline for two consecutive months, and even though the stock market has been in the red for most of the year, it should be noted that for the same 26 bear markets of the S&P 500 seen since 1928, there have been 27 bull markets.
The S&P is the most commonly used benchmark for determining the state of the overall economy. Many investors also use the S&P 500 as a benchmark for their individual portfolios due to its broader scope.
"The reason why people say, 'don't panic' is because when you needed to panic is when the market was at all-time highs and you needed to worry then," said Scott Reed, CEO of Hardy Reed, a registered investment advisory firm in Tupelo. "But nobody is worrying then because of all the money pouring in. There's no way you're going to sell then. But then the panic sets in when the market starts falling."
Reed said that perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the stock market is that it doesn't necessarily follow the economy.
And having the word "recession" thrown about doesn't fortify investor confidence.
A recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. But economists provide an estimate, revise the estimate then come up with a final GDP number. The official arbiter in determining a recession is the National Bureau of Economic Research. The most recent major economic downturn, the Great Recession, officially lasted from December 2007 to June 2009 — but NBER didn't announce the recession until December 2008.
So by the time the recession was declared, it was almost over last time.
"The thing to remember, too, is that recessions don't necessarily mean the stock market will do poorly," Reed said. "In the last 50 years, 40% of the time the market went up during a recession. So we may be in a recession, but I don't know what that's going to where we are now are where we're going.
"But the reason we say is don't panic and don't worry is people don't get out of a raging market, and by the time they see everything go down and want to get out, it's too late."
Another one of Buffett’s quotes is, "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” In other words Buffett knows that neither bear markets nor bull markets last forever.
Reed believes the markets are closer to exiting the bear market rather than in the beginning. But no matter what, investors should stay in it for the long game and not seek to bail out.
There are of course investors who need liquid assets and staying in equities is not ideal.
"Portfolio construction centers around time horizon," Reed said. "In general terms, if you need cash in the next 12-18 months, put it in cash because I don't know what happens during that time. The stock market is volatile in the short run. The bond market is pretty stable.
"If I needed money in the next 18 months to five years, I'd have most of it in the bonds and some equities to protect against inflation. If I had money five, 10, 15 years or longer, I'd have most of it in equities because I know what's going to happen, having less downside risk. That's how you inform yourself on creating a portfolio."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.