Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Jacob Beatty, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Water Resources Engineer based in the firm’s Birmingham office.
Beatty has five years of experience in a variety of water resources disciplines, including bridge scour analysis, floodplain mapping, dam safety and breach analysis, and Phase I Environmental Site Assessments.
“We are extremely excited to grow our capabilities in Alabama with the addition of Jacob Beatty to the Neel-Schaffer Water Resources team,” said Mike Phillips, PE, the firm’s East Region Water Resources Manager. “Jacob comes to us with diverse water resources engineering experience and we look forward to getting him involved in H/H projects throughout the company.”
Beatty is a Registered Professional Engineer in Alabama. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University.