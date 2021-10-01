Belhaven University’s President Dr. Roger Parrott has been named among the 10 Most Visionary Education Leaders of 2021by The Education Magazine.
“For over 25 years, Belhaven University has greatly benefited from Dr. Parrott’s visionary leadership,” said Jimmy Hood, Chair of the Belhaven University Board of Trustees. “While navigating the Covid pandemic, the University has come through a difficult period in a strong overall position as we experienced record enrollment and donor gifts during the past year.”
As part of being named a 2021 visionary leader, The Education Magazine published an article that highlights Dr. Parrott and his distinctive service and leadership. The feature included a brief history of Dr. Parrott’s career, focusing on his 33 years as a university president as well as his many accomplishments during his tenure. The story reviews Belhaven’s tremendous growth and points to significant milestones in the University’s history with Dr. Parrott as its leader.
The article later highlights the president’s push to advance learning with the latest technology, inclusive mission to cultivate diversity and compatibility, and successful efforts to build careers for students. The full article can be found here.
The award also recognized Dr. Parrott’s innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Russell added, “Dr. Parrott’s unwavering commitment to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe was his driving force during the last eighteen months. During this time, the university made critical decisions that allowed us to grow and expand our reach, even when facing face of a world-wide pandemic.”