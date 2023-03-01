Belhaven University Introduces New Business School Dean
March 1, 2023 (Jackson, Miss) - After a national search, Dr. Brett Andrews has been named Belhaven University's School of Business Dean. This new appointment follows the retirement of Dean Dr. Chip Mason after 28 years of distinguished service.
Andrews joins the senior leadership of Belhaven after serving four years as senior vice president of academic innovation at Oklahoma Wesleyan University while also serving as the University's Chief Information Officer since 2020
He brings many years of experience as a business school dean, serving three institutions, including 10 years as dean of Oklahoma Wesleyan's Chesapeake Energy School of Business.
Having launched more than 33 new academic programs at various universities, Andrews is well respected for his leadership and educational innovation. He brings proven effectiveness in leading on-campus degree programs. He also capitalizes innovative delivery technologies to offer online bachelor through doctoral degrees in business.
Andrews received his B.B.A. in Marketing from Northeastern State University, his M.B.A. from Oral Roberts University, and his Ph.D. in Management from Walden University. He has been active in the Christian Business Faculty Association (CBFA) for many years, also serving as chair of the board. He also was a member of the board of commissioners for the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE).
Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott welcomes Andrews commenting, "We are thrilled to have Brett join us as the dean of the Belhaven School of Business. He is an exceptionally successful and experienced dean with few peers at his level in Christian higher education. I'm thankful God brought us together with Brett because he has all the right gifts and insight to lead our successful business programs with strength and integrity, and he can guide our School of Business to new levels of influence and reach."
At Oklahoma Wesleyan, Andrews led the development of "Connection Points" as a platform for helping students link their Christian worldview with contemporary issues they will face in the marketplace. He observes, "I want to help students pursue an education that prepares them to live out their calling, fully equipped to advance the Kingdom and change the world."
Andrews was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He and his wife, Tammy, have a son (25) and a daughter (22) who both serve in the U.S. Army in combat roles. Dr. Tammy Andrews holds a Ph.D. in psychology and has taught at the collegiate level for many years, including serving as department chair for multiple universities. Andrews begins his duties on May 15.
