Belinda Stewart is principle of Belinda Stewart Architects, which specializes in historic preservation and new construction in historically significant environments. The firm has received more than 60 design/preservation awards primarily for new or rehabilitated public facilities in small towns.
One of its top projects has been restoration of the Tallahatchie County 2nd District Courthouse, the site of the Emmett Till murder trial. Constructed in 1909, the late Victorian Richardsonian Romanesque building serves as Courthouse for the 2nd District of Tallahatchie County and was restored as the anchor site of the Emmett Till Memorial Site while remaining a functioning county courthouse.
Restoration and enhancement of the courtroom provides a living artifact within the historic courthouse to help interpret the civil rights movement in Mississippi related to the Emmett Till murder trial of 1955 and the subsequent events of the civil rights movement in America. In the words of Tallahatchie County from the 2007 Resolution: "We the citizens of Tallahatchie County believe that racial reconciliation begins with telling the truth. We call on the state of Mississippi, all of its citizens in every county, to begin an honest investigation into our history. While it will be painful, it is necessary to nurture reconciliation and to ensure justice for all."
