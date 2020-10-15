Benchmark Litigation U.S., the definitive guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys, has recognized 20 Butler Snow attorneys in its 2021 edition. The publication also recognized Butler Snow in its firm rankings.
Attorneys named in Benchmark Litigation’s 2021 publication were chosen through several phases of research. The extensive process, which encompasses six months of research into the litigators’ professional activities, as well as client feedback surveys and interviews, has culminated in the selection of the country’s most distinguished attorneys in the world of litigation.
The 20 Butler Snow attorneys who were recognized are:
- P. Ryan Beckett – Local Litigation Star
- Andrea La’Verne Edney – Local Litigation Star
- Lee Adair Floyd – Future Star, 40 & Under Hot List
- William M. Gage – Local Litigation Star
- G. Brian Jackson – Future Star
- David L. Johnson – Labor and Employment Star
- Timothy W. Lindsay – Labor and Employment Star
- Gayle Malone, Jr. – Local Litigation Star
- Kyle V. Miller – Recognized
- Todd P. Photopulos – Labor and Employment Star
- Erin Palmer Polly – Future Star
- Orlando R. Richmond, Sr. – National Practice Area Star, Local Litigation Star, Top 100 Trial Lawyers
- E. Barney Robinson III – Local Litigation Star
- Kara E. Shea – Labor and Employment Star
- Brent E. Siler – Labor and Employment Star
- Kari L. Sutherland – Local Litigation Star, Top 250 Women in Litigation
- Robin Banck Taylor – Labor and Employment Star
- Timothy M. Threadgill – Labor and Employment Star
- Robert J. Walker – Local Litigation Star
- Rebecca Lee Wiggs – Local Litigation Star, Labor and Employment Star, Top 250 Women in Litigation
Butler Snow was also recognized in the publication’s firm rankings. The firm received a Tier 1 ranking for product liability and recall, Highly Recommended for dispute resolution (Mississippi), Highly Recommended for labor and employment (Mississippi), Highly Recommended for dispute resolution (Tennessee), and Recommended for labor and employment (Tennessee.)
"We are proud of the recognition each of these attorneys and the firm received," said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Each are valued and trusted advisors, and their hard work has earned them great respect among the firm’s clients and in the legal profession.”