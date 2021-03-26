Best Buy announced in late February that it laid off 5,000 full-time store employees despite seeing a rise in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Calls on Wednesday to stores in Madison, Southaven, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Tupelo, D'Iberville and Gulfport were preempted by a recording suggesting the calls be placed to national headquarters, which did not immediately respond. But the recording did indicate that all eight stores were open.
Spokeswoman Katie Huggins confirmed on Thursday they were still open.
“We don’t speculate on specific store plans,” she said.
An earlier version of this article mistakenly said that a Best Buy on Ridgewood Court Drive off County Line Road was scheduled to close in May. In fact, that store had closed in 2015, according to Huggins.
Best Buy announced it has laid off 5,000 full-time store employees. The company also confirmed it closed 40 stores over the past two years, about 20 each year, and expects to close a higher number in 2021.
The earlier version of this story, citing another source, stated that the company might close upwards of 200 stores by the end of 2022. Huggins contested the accuracy of that, citing what Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said when the company earnings report was released, as the only reliable source.
Barry said:
“As you would expect, pandemic or not, we’re constantly looking at our store network, responding to customer and demographic shifts just as any retailer does. We will continue our normal review process – which involves putting stores through rigorous evaluations as their leases come up for renewal.
“As we look to the near-term, there will be higher thresholds on renewing leases as we evaluate the role each store plays in its market, the investments required to meet our customer needs and the expected return based on a new retail landscape.
“For context, we have approximately 450 leases coming up for renewal in the next three years, or an average of 150 each year. As part of the review process, we have closed approximately 20 large format locations each of the past two years and expect to close a higher number this year. We have also been reducing the length of our average lease term, which will continue to provide us flexibility.”
The company said it had about 1,000 stores a year ago.
The tech business has experienced a surge in online business as more people are staying home and not visiting stores in person. According to the Associated Press, Best Buy will replace the laid-off full-time workers with 2,000 part-time workers, the AP reported.
Best Buy currently has more than 100,000 employees, which is down 21,000 or 17 percent from the year before.