U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks to a conference of Black forestland owners in Brunswick, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Vilsack announced a new Biden administration program that will spend $150 million to help owners of small parcels of forestland partner with companies willing to pay them for carbon offsets and other environmental credits.

 Russ Bynum

The Biden administration said Tuesday it will spend $150 million to help owners of small parcels of forestland partner with companies willing to pay them for carbon offsets and other environmental credits.

