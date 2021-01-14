WINONA — A new sawmill is coming to a north Mississippi city and will create 150 jobs.
Biewer Lumber is expanding its business in Winona.
“My family’s passion for the lumber industry has prompted this expansion in the south. There is no better place to grow the business than the fiber-rich state of Mississippi” Tim Biewer, President & CEO of Biewer Lumber, said in a news release Wednesday.
The $130 million investment will have the ability to produce 350 million board feet of lumber per year, WTVA-TV reported.
The new sawmill is expected to be complete and operational by January 2022.
“The growth of companies like Biewer Lumber in Mississippi sends a strong message that our state has a supportive business environment and a skilled workforce,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.