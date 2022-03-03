A slew of leading global brands is retreating in Russia as the Ukraine invasion escalates.
Apple, Ford, Dell and many others have joined the growing roster of companies leaving Russia, while other global business — including Volkswagen — warned of further supply disruptions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Exxon has also announced the halting of operations at a multibillion-dollar oil and gas project in Russia and would make no further investments in the country following its attack on Ukraine.
Other businesses have followed suit. DHL says it won't deliver to Russia and Belarus; Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines; Hyundai temporarily halted production at its Russian plant; and Oligarch Abramovich put soccer club Chelsea up for sale.
The moves were wide ranging and reflected several dynamics that have played out since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last week. Some companies have signaled they wanted to take a stand against Russia. Key parts and commodities that typically flow out of Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter and an auto-parts supplier, have been frozen inside the country.
Sanctions against Russia prohibiting a wide range of financial transactions and exports have businesses halting sales and other operations there. All that has some companies with deep Russian roots reviewing their interests in the country.
The world’s biggest container ship operators — A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Mediterranean Shipping Co. — have temporarily suspended services to Russian ports, even those far from the conflict in Ukraine.
Ad, marketing and PR agencies are also taking a stand related to the war, including supporting staff in the region and halting business with Russian entities.
Hockey equipment maker CCM will stop using Russian NHL players — including future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin — in global marketing initiatives, the company said recently.
Ovechkin, who is fourth all-time in goals scored, has been a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and faced criticism after choosing not to condemn Putin for the invasion. Fellow Russian star Evgeni Malkin, also sponsored by CCM, has also supported Putin.
Ford is suspending operations with joint venture partners in Russia. “As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia,” the automaker stated.
The statement notes that Ford had in recent years “significantly wound down its Russian operations,” which now consists of commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.
DirecTV, one of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers, is pulling the Russian-government-controlled RT network from its service, citing that country’s invasion of Ukraine. An agreement between DirecTV and RT was set to expire in the second half of 2022, but the invasion pushed the company to act sooner to end the arrangement, a spokesman said.
Publicis sent an internal memo to the holding company’s 350 Ukraine employees, ensuring all Ukraine employees will have a guaranteed salary for the rest of 2022. All salaries will be paid in full every two weeks for the entire year, along with an advance payment of their March salary. The salary move was made on top of security, health, housing and relocation measures that Publicis has already in place according to the memo.
LinkedIn launches podcast network
LinkedIn is diving deeper into the podcast world. The social media platform is debuting a podcast network that features in-house shows from the LinkedIn News team as well as programs from industry figures.
The shows are geared toward a professional audience — and focus on areas including understanding tech, managing mental health and explaining the hiring process. Reid Hoffman, co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn, will co-host a podcast about personal entrepreneurship called The Start-Up of You that will premiere this spring, according to reports.
The LinkedIn Podcast Network is a pilot and builds on the success of Hello Monday, a podcast produced by LinkedIn News in which host Jessi Hempel explores the evolving nature of work. The shows are ad-supported, and the initial sponsor is Verizon.
The podcast network ties into LinkedIn's other products — such as newsletters, live events, videos and posts — with the idea that hosts and audiences will be able to keep conversations going outside of the shows. Listeners will be able to check out the podcasts on LinkedIn directly if they follow the hosts and subscribe to their newsletters. The shows will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.
Americans believe disinformation is major problem
More than two-thirds of Americans (69%) believe disinformation is a major problem in society, up from 63% in 2020, new research finds.
According to the Institute for Public Relations’ third-annual “Disinformation in Society Report,” nearly three-quarters of Americans on both sides of the political aisle believe that disinformation will prolong the COVID-19 pandemic. In surveys conducted in November, 73% of respondents perceived that disinformation — which the study defines as “deliberately misleading or biased information” — is widespread about the coronavirus vaccine.
Seventy percent believe that disinformation has a negative effect on society and well-being. Seventy-one percent said falsehoods exacerbate political polarization. Seventy-three percent feel that disinformation undermines election processes and 75 percent think deliberate attempts to mislead the public threaten democracy.
While Republicans and Democrats differed in their trust of media outlets by as much as 40 percentage points, both sides agreed that local news sources are the most trustworthy. (Overall, 64% trust local broadcast news and 63% trust local newspapers.) Forty percent of respondents said they avoid watching or listening to news because of the disinformation they encounter there, up from 31% in 2020.
And just as political affiliations significantly affected whether Americans trust new outlets, political leanings were also a determining factor in their trust of business sources.
Respondents cited family (79%) and friends (74%) as their most trusted sources of information. And they blamed politicians (77%) and Facebook (72%) as the culprits most often spreading disinformation. Seventy-eight percent felt at least “somewhat” confident in their own ability to recognize information that misrepresents reality or is false.
Respondents differed significantly in their beliefs of who is most responsible for combating disinformation — and in their assessments of how those parties are fulfilling that responsibility. Sixty-seven percent said President Joe Biden is the person “most responsible” for combating disinformation, but only 21% believed he was doing “very well” in carrying out that obligation.
Similar discrepancies between respondents’ perceptions of responsibility and performance for combating disinformation emerged for the U.S. government (66% vs. 14%), for the U.S. Congress in particular (63% vs. 9%), for journalists (58% vs. 9%), and for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (60% vs. 12%).