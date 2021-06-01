BILL CRAWFORD

Republican Rep. Michael Guest voted “yes” on the bill to establish an independent 9/11 type commission to study the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Guest is a Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee chaired by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson. The committee’s top two leaders, Thompson and ranking member Rep. John Katko of New York, met over four months to hammer out the bill. In the end, it closely resembled a proposal put forward earlier by House Republican leadership. This led Katko to believe GOP leaders would allow members freedom to vote their conscience.
The GOP political worm turned, however. A leadership memo went out to Republicans pressuring them to vote “no.” Consequently, 175 House Republicans did, including Reps. Steven Palazzo and Trent Kelly.
But 35 voted “yes,” including Rep. Guest, allowing the bill to pass 252 to 175.
“We need answers to questions surrounding the events of Jan. 6,” Guest explained to Mississippi Today. “I believe the long conversations that have happened over the last few months have produced a commission that is fair and is structured to find actions that Congress can take to prevent another such attack.”
When I read this, a favorite Bible verse popped into my head: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Rep. Guest chose not to conform but to discern, standing up for what he sees as a fair and needed study. We seldom see such moral fiber in today’s demonic politics.
“This is going to be a very fair and balanced commission,” said Katko, “As the Republican Leader of the Homeland Security Committee, I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again.”
Regrettably, Guest’s fidelity may have been in vain. As this was written last Friday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who rules the Republican caucus in the Senate with an iron fist, was pressuring GOP Senators to filibuster the bill.
Hmmm.
Right after the January 6 attack McConnell said:
“I want to say to the American people the United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation….They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed. They failed. They failed to attempt to obstruct the Congress….This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic. Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation – not fear, not force, but the peaceful expression of the popular will.“
Such is the dark nature of the modern political world that concerns about future elections and retaining power overwhelm issues of conviction and virtue. So despite his bombastic words, McConnell is back conforming to this political world and forcing his colleagues to conform.
We need more lights to shine in this darkness like Rep. Guest.
» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.