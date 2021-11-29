BILL CRAWFORD

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum grabbed headlines over his comments in a meeting of the Post-Secondary Board recently. “Got a 17 on your ACT? Mark Keenum doesn’t want you at Mississippi State,” screamed a Mississippi Today headline.
Well, that’s not exactly right, but neither is what the Post-Secondary Board decided to recommend to the Legislature.
The board is the nine-member panel that oversees the state funded student financial aid programs. Dr. Keenum is a member. The board recommended a complete overhaul of the state’s student aid programs.
In simple terms the state would move from two merit based programs, MTAG and MESG, and one need-based program, HELP, to one that combines need and merit, the Mississippi One Grant program.
The HELP program provides full tuition (currently up to $8,934) a year to needy students with at least a 2.5 GPA and 20 ACT score. The One Grant program would provide up to $4,500 a year but only to needy students with the highest ACT scores. An analysis by Mississippi Today showed the change would result in non-white students losing about $900,000 in aid while white students would gain nearly $1.4 million, a point of contention.
But so far the public discussion on this issue has ignored key points: There has been no correlation of the proposal with federal PELL grants and institutional scholarships, the big gorillas in financial aid. Financial needs for students going to community colleges differ from those going to universities, and the program(s) must serve both. ACT scores are not reliable enough to be the predominant indicator of student merit. And what should be the proper role of state aid in the poorest state in the nation?
In reality, state funded student financial aid is the tiny tip of the giant cost of higher education iceberg. Spending, particularly for universities, escalates faster than inflation, consequently tuition and fees plus books plus room and board just go up and up while state support doesn’t keep up and federal support doesn’t fill the gap. So institutions want every dollar they can get.
The Legislature has chosen to avoid confronting the issue of affordability in the face of rising costs. Instead it strangles funding while giving institutional boards carte blanche to increase tuition and fees.
In this instance, the cash flush Legislature should step up and fully fund the HELP program to maintain full access for our neediest, competent students. It could then revamp and better fund the merit programs.
Dr. Keenum is right that most students scoring a 15 to 17 on the ACT should not be admitted to Mississippi State (and they aren’t). However, he would be more than happy to have a star athlete who would be eligible with a 3.5 GPA on the NCAA core and a lackadaisical 15 ACT (the NCAA uses a sliding scale).
Final thoughts: Admission standards at comprehensive universities should be significantly increased with slight increases at regional universities. No university should provide developmental classes. And the Legislature should substantially fund remediation programs at our community colleges if high schools aren’t going to be held accountable for ill-prepared graduates.
