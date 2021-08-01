Ho hum (ho hyphen) is an exclamation expressing boredom, weariness, or contempt, according to Dictionary.com, while ho-hum (with hyphen) is an adjective meaning dull, boring or routine.
Exposing a hyphen for one usage versus another is a pretty ho-hum opening sentence, don’t you think?
Well, this column ought to be ho hum and ho-hum since it reflects our elected officials’ leadership during the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Think Delta variant.)
While our state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs does a Tasmanian Devil whirling dervish routine to excite concerns, Gov. Tate Reeves and other elected officials perform Sleepy Time Possum routines. (Think Looney Tunes.)
“While governors in states with low vaccination rates like Alabama and Arkansas have been speaking up urging people to get vaccinated, Reeves has been mostly quiet,” reported Mississippi Today. Instead, he is yielding the stage to an ever more anxious Dobbs.
Of course, numbers speak for themselves and all are surging up.
New daily COVID cases neared 2,000 last week. They had dropped under 200 in the spring but started surging in July.
A month ago, confirmed COVID hospitalizations were less than 150. Last week they neared 800. ICU cases went from under 40 to over 200. Patients on ventilators went from a handful to over 100.
But numbers and more numbers are so ho-hum, aren’t they?
Because of such trends nationwide, the CDC issued new guidelines. In particular the CDC called for mandatory masks in all K-12 school settings regardless of vaccination status.
Zzzzz…huh? So, who pays attention to the CDC anymore?
With the Governor and other leaders silent, the decisions on what to do as schools open fell on local school boards and superintendents. As of last week, most were encouraging but not requiring masks, many citing outdated CDC guidelines. Only a few school districts had decided to require masks. Notably, districts in counties with low vaccination rates were generally pursuing the least restrictions.
“Our low vaccination rate is putting everyone at risk” – again Dobbs, not Reeves.
More ho-hum facts. Mississippi’s fully vaccinated rate is around 34% compared to the national average of 49%. There were seven counties with rates over 40%, led by Madison with 46%. But, there were 12 counties with rates of 25% or less, led by Neshoba with 21%.
As noted, in Alabama and Arkansas Republican Governors Kay Ivey and Asa Hutchinson have been acting like Dr. Dobbs, not Gov. Reeves.
“Folks are supposed to have common sense,” Ivey told reporters. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”
Hutchinson has been holding town hall meetings across Arkansas to promote vaccinations. “What’s holding us back is a low vaccination rate,” he says.
Reeves, in contrast, has done little. He did surface last week at the Neshoba County Fair. But rather than join these governors in strongly promoting vaccinations, he chose to ho hum mask mandates for schools and the new CDC guidelines.
“A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest, and poverty will come upon you like a robber, and want like an armed man.” – Proverbs 24:33-34.
» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.