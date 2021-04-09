Maptech, Inc., has announced that Jeff Black, PS, has been promoted to Vice President of the company.
Black joined Maptech in March 2020 and has over 25 years of experience as a land surveyor, office manager and party chief. He is experienced in all facets of land surveying, including cadastral, planimetric, geodetic, hydrographic and CADD mapping.
“Jeff has been a great addition to Maptech and has demonstrated good leadership over the last 12 months,” said Maptech President Chris Pesnell, PS, CFedS. “He has been and will continue to assist with preparing proposals, client relationships, and daily oversight of project-related details. Having someone with office management experience has made a big difference in the short time Jeff has been here. It has made moving through our transition easier.”
Black is a member of the Mississippi Association of Professional surveyors, the Alabama Association of Professional Surveyors, and the National Society of Professional Surveyors. He served for five years as the Mississippi Director of the NSPS.