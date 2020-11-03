Mississippi-based senior living company, Blake Management Group (BMG), has promoted Morgan Walter, a long-tenured senior living professional to its Mississippi leadership board. Walter is formerly The Blake at Oxford’s Executive Director, and is promoted to Area Director of Operations in Mississippi. Walter will supervise and oversee operations across all four Blake locations in the state: The Blake at Oxford, The Blake at Flowood, The Blake at Township and The Claiborne at Adelaide.
Walter will continue to serve as Executive Director at The Blake at Oxford while also offering operational support.
Walter has held several positions in the healthcare field in the last 10 years, including Labor and Delivery Nurse, Branch Director and Director of Sales & Marketing in hospice, Director of Nursing at a skilled nursing facility and most recently, as an Executive Director.
Walter also holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from The University of Mississippi and is a certified hospice and palliative nurse.
Walter enjoys yoga, painting and dabbling in graphic design. She lives in Oxford with her family and 5-year-old daughter, Sawyer.
BMG is based in Jackson and manages several senior living communities across the South and Southeast.