The Mississippi Democratic Party will be allowed to field a new candidate for secretary of state, the governor-controlled Mississippi election commission board decided Wednesday.
The State Board of Election Commissioners, which comprises three Republicans — Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Secretary of State Michael Watson — accepted Shuwaski Young’s affidavit of withdrawal for medical reasons in a meeting just before the deadline Wednesday afternoon. Young was running for secretary of state.
Democratic officials had publicly supported Young when he withdrew and said they would welcome him back as a future candidate.
Watson recused himself and sent a proxy to the meeting in his place. His proxy abstained from the vote. Fitch, who said last week she might send a proxy if she was unavailable at the meeting time, attended and voted along with Reeves to approve Young’s withdrawal and allow Democrats to replace him with a candidate of the state executive committee’s choosing.
State Democratic Chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor did not confirm an official replacement nominee on Wednesday afternoon, although he had named a potential candidate on Saturday: former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree, who previously ran for secretary of state in 2019, governor in 2011 and U.S. House District 4 in 2022.
Taylor previously told the Daily Journal the Democrats planned to replace Young on the ballot, adding that the party wants to contest as many races as possible. He said Young’s replacement would be supported logistically by the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State.
Young announced his withdrawal late last month due to “hypertensive crisis” not long after the elections division of the secretary of state’s office told him they were questioning his eligibility because of potential residency issues first raised by the Daily Journal in February. The SBEC had to agree the withdrawal was nonpolitical to remove him from the ballot.
State law gave the SBEC just five days to rule on Young’s affidavit, filed Aug. 30, for Democrats to be allowed to replace him on the ballot. Some observers questioned whether Reeves would delay scheduling a meeting until the deadline had passed. Wednesday’s meeting was the latest possible meeting time within the statutory timeframe.
Young posted online on Wednesday morning before the meeting, thanking Reeves and Watson for their well wishes and prayers.
After the board approved his withdrawal, Young told the Daily Journal he planned to run for state or federal office in the future.
“Today, I’m a Democrat; I believe in the Democratic party principles, and I will continue to do so,” he said, citing issues like worker rights, human rights and looking out for poor people in keeping with biblical teachings. He emphasized bipartisanship during his campaign.
Young said he would keep the same priorities “whatever decision I make in the future.”
Young said he was not considering running as a Republican. Asked if he would run as an independent, he said "I won't rule that out.”
“Right now, I’m thinking about what’s best for Mississippi,” he said.
He said for now he would focus on his health.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.