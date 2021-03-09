The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), recently awarded the Mississippi Board of Nursing M-STAR Network Project $879,163 through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program.
The M-STAR Network project will provide a distance learning network that will allow the Mississippi Board of Nursing to expand its outreach to twenty-three higher education campuses. The M-STAR Network represents an innovative solution, making distance learning and technology affordable and available to overcome the barriers currently preventing Higher Education Institutions in Mississippi from delivering nursing education courses and CME training.
Additionally, the project will enable rural schools and students located in rural areas to have access to college courses they would otherwise not be able receive due to travel constraints. The awarding of this grant will assist rural communities in acquiring distance learning and telemedical technologies so that local teachers, and medical service providers who serve rural residents can link to other teachers, medical professionals, and other needed expertise located at distances too far to access otherwise.
As part of our commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders in healthcare, the Mississippi Board of Nursing/Office of Nursing Workforce remains dedicated to bringing the benefits of advanced telecommunications services to our rural areas.