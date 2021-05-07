Mad Genius, Inc., has announced the promotion of Kim Bourn to Senior Vice President, Finance.
"We are excited to announce Kim Bourn has been named Senior Vice President of Finance,” said Chip Sarver, COO & Co-Founder. “With the many trials this past year presented us, Kim was vital in navigating the financial ups and downs. She's been acting in this role for some time now, but we are now making it official."
Bourn, who joined Mad Genius in October 2019 as Financial Manager, is a Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and human resource management, formerly serving as Senior Accountant of SchoolStatus and Controller of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School.
As Financial Manager, Bourn has overseen the financial management of Mad Genius, Inc. and its sister companies throughout the pandemic. Her work in mitigating the economic hardships caused by COVID-19 has resulted in significant growth; Mad Genius is hiring and has recently added positions across its departments including accounts, design, digital marketing, and production.
“Mad Genius has the most fun work environment I’ve ever been a part of,” Bourn said. “I’m thrilled to be the SVP of such an exciting, creative place!”