The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta has announced its slate of officers for the organization’s 2021 operating year.
Leading the organization’s Board of Directors as president will be Bethany Tarpley, an attorney at Jacks, Griffith, Luciano in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Other Board officers include Vice President Allan Michael, Secretary Doreen Muzzi, and Treasurer John Wallace. Michael is owner and proprietor of Lofts on the Square in Grenada, Mississippi. Muzzi, of Shaw, Mississippi, serves as senior content specialist for the Bader-Rutter Advertising Agency in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wallace is the former school board president for the Yazoo City School District.
“The Board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta provides the leadership and vision for the organization, one of the largest geographically in the national Boys & Girls Club movement, as it works to ensure the children in the Mississippi Delta, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens,” says CEO David Dallas.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta, or donate your time available resources, visit bgcmsdelta.org and/or facebook.com/bgcmsdelta.