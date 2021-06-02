By unanimous consent, the Mississippi Transportation Commission has voted to appoint Brad White as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation beginning July 1, 2021.
White currently serves as Chief of Staff for Governor Tate Reeves. He has previously served as Chief of Staff for United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former United State Senator Thad Cochran.
“Brad has a proven track record in managing governmental affairs on the federal level as well as the state level,” Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the legislative process and staff management. He will certainly be an asset to MDOT and we look forward to working with him to move Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure forward.”
White is no stranger to MDOT as he previously served as assistant to former Central District Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005.
“I feel in some ways like I’m coming home. MDOT has always been a special place for me,” said White. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together working with the Transportation Commission and MDOT staff.”