Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has elevated the following 12 attorneys to partner, effective on January 1: Abigail B. Harris, Matthew A. Hinshaw, Stephanie M. Hoffmann, Kevin C. Michael, G. Benjamin Milam, Kathryn Harvey Moore, Gregory B. Pipes, Grant A. Premo, J. Hunter Robinson, Jonathan E. Schulz, Michael Casey Williams, and Benn C. Wilson.
“We are proud of this talented group of attorneys who have a proven record of excellence in their work and serving our clients,” said Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “Our firm is fortunate to have such an exceptional group of leaders, and we look forward to their continued contributions.”
Details about each newly elevated partner, grouped by office, are as follows:
Birmingham, Ala.
Harris is a litigator in the firm’s Construction Practice Group where she represents EPC contractors, general contractors, and subcontractors on projects locally, nationally, and abroad. She has experience with projects ranging from condominium towers and retail centers to water treatment plants and utility-scale solar farms. Ms. Harris advises clients on day-to-day contract administration issues and also defending multimillion-dollar claims and works with clients to navigate the considerable risks associated with each new construction project.
A member of Bradley’s State & Local Tax team and Economic Development Practice Group, Hinshaw focuses on economic development incentive package structuring and negotiation and represents clients in general corporate and tax matters and assists nonprofit entities with tax and governance issues. He helps clients form new companies, negotiate tax incentive packages, close deals, draft legislation, manage and grow operations, and manage their relationships with local and state government officials.
Pipes is a member of the firm’s Banking & Financial Service Practice Group and focuses his practice on helping financial services clients (including depository institutions, non-bank mortgage originators and servicers, investment firms, debt collectors, and other companies in the consumer finance space) navigate all aspects of the consumer regulatory compliance landscape. He helps clients ensure their operations are in compliance with applicable federal and state consumer finance laws and government agency guidelines and is also able to lead them through the regulatory supervision, examination and enforcement process.
Also a member of Bradley’s Banking & Financial Services Practice Group, Premo represents financial services institutions and other businesses across the country in a variety of commercial litigation and compliance matters. He has experience advising clients on lending, servicing and operations in the areas of student lending, farm credit, and residential and commercial mortgage lending. Mr. Premo litigates matters involving state law tort and contract claims and claims of violations of federal and state laws.
Wilson is a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group and focuses his practice on complex civil litigation, primarily in the areas of patent and IP litigation. He has extensive experience representing clients in complex patent disputes before both federal district courts and the International Trade Commission. Mr. Wilson has also represented a technology company in appeals before the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.
Charlotte, N.C.
Milam is a member of the firm’s Banking & Financial Services Practice Group and focuses his practice in the areas of policyholder insurance coverage, commercial auto liability, title remediation, and financial services litigation. He offers practical guidance to policyholders on insurance procurement and renewal, as well as claim submission and management. Milam assists with the resolution of insurance coverage disputes and also defends mortgage lenders and servicers on a variety of consumer claims.
A member of Bradley’s Litigation Group, Schulz represents clients ranging from individuals and family-run small businesses to public corporations. He advises clients on all aspects of the dispute resolution process and litigates claims relating to fraud, unfair and deceptive trade practices, breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, trademark infringement, product liability, and violation of non-competition covenants. Schulz also has experience in the franchise industry and has represented clients in both state and federal courts, including the North Carolina Business Court, as well as in AAA arbitration.
Jackson, Miss.
Williams is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group and has developed a diverse state and federal court litigation practice. He has experience litigating claims involving products liability, mass torts, commercial contract disputes, real estate transactions, and employment matters. Williams has significant experience handling Section 1983 civil rights suits, with a particular emphasis on defending correctional healthcare providers. He also assists clients in the protection and use of their intellectual property rights and is actively involved with a variety of entrepreneur organizations, acting as an advisor and mentor to early-stage startups.
Nashville, Tenn.
Hoffmann is a member of Bradley’s Healthcare Practice Group where she serves clients on an array of regulatory, operational, and transactional matters. She regularly assists hospitals, healthcare systems, and other provider types with mergers and acquisitions, particularly in connection with the complex licensure and regulatory questions that arise during transactions. Hoffman also advises clients on Medicare and Medicaid certification, compliance, and payment matters, as well as out-of-network balance billing law and other issues affecting provider payment.
A member of the firm’s Commercial Lending team and Corporate & Securities Practice Group, Michael represents arrangers, agents, lenders and borrowers in connection with a variety of complex financing transactions, including term and revolving loan facilities, asset-based loan facilities, letter of credit facilities and subscription facilities. He handles the refinancing and restructuring of existing financing arrangements for a wide range of purposes and industries. Michael has substantial experience representing sponsors and developers in connection with the procurement, development, financing and construction of various domestic and cross-border projects, particularly public-private partnerships (P3) in respect of infrastructure assets including bridges, airports, and toll roads.
Moore is a member of Bradley’s Healthcare Practice Group and works with companies and providers on a variety of transactional, regulatory, and operational matters. She assists with healthcare transactions for numerous provider types and advises clients on compliance with state and federal laws such as the Anti-Kickback Statute, Stark Law, and corporate practice of medicine doctrine.
A member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, Robinson focuses his practice on representing bank and non-bank financial institutions in class-action litigation involving alleged violations of Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). He also represents these institutions in disputes regarding loan repurchase demands, the validity or priority of mortgage liens, and the denial of title insurance claims. Mr. Robinson also dedicates a portion of his practice to providing legal services to cannabis companies.