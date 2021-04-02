Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that Benchmark Litigation has named the firm its 2021 Tennessee Litigation Firm of the Year, which marks the second consecutive year the firm has received the award. Bradley was honored March 31 during a virtual awards ceremony.
Bradley was one of three finalists for the award, which recognizes litigation firms in each state based on the significance of their representations. The firm also was a finalist for Litigation Firm of the Year in Alabama and Mississippi. The state honors are part of the ninth annual Benchmark Litigation U.S. Awards, with nominees chosen based upon research conducted between March and November 2020. Benchmark Litigation determines its annual rankings through peer reviews and case examinations.
“We are proud to be recognized once again as Benchmark Litigation’s Tennessee Firm of the Year,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “We have some of the most talented and knowledgeable attorneys in the country, and we commend the outstanding work they do for our clients in Tennessee and beyond.”
“Our Tennessee lawyers are honored to be regarded as the top litigators in the state,” said Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lela M. Hollabaugh. “This impressive award is a testament to the quality and performance of our attorneys and their dedication to the success of our clients.”
It was announced in October 2020 that 53 Bradley partners across all the firm’s offices were recognized in the 2021 edition of Benchmark Litigation, which also listed Bradley as a “Tier 1” firm for Product Liability and Recall in the United States. A leading guide to litigation firms and attorneys in the United States and Canada and the only publication that exclusively covers the litigation and disputes market in the U.S., Benchmark Litigation “highly recommended” Bradley in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, and “recommended” the firm in North Carolina.
Nearly half of Bradley’s nearly 550 attorneys are litigators who represent clients in litigation and arbitration in every U.S. state and in every federal district and appellate court across the country, as well as internationally. The attorneys handle matters in nearly every substantive area of business law and in a wide range of industries, including high-stakes and complex cases.