Bradley Partner Will Manuel Elected to Mississippi Bar Board of Commissioners
JACKSON, Miss. (Feb. 1, 2022) – Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Will Manuel, a partner in the firm’s Jackson office, has been elected to the Mississippi Bar’s Board of Commissioners.
The Board of Commissioners is the governing body of the Mississippi Bar and comprises statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts. Mr. Manuel will represent District 7.
“We are proud of Will and congratulate him on his election,” said Bradley Jackson Office Managing Partner Margaret Oertling Cupples. “This is an important job and we know that his contributions and leadership will serve the Mississippi Bar well.”
Mr. Manuel is an active member of the Mississippi Bar and of the Capital Area Bar Association and recently served as president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He focuses his practice on commercial and employment litigation and represents manufacturers and commercial interests as well as insurance and financial services companies. Mr. Manuel provides strategic defense for his clients in both MDL litigation and individual actions brought in Mississippi.