Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Margaret Oertling Cupples and Jason Fortenberry, attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office, have been elected to the board of the Capital Area Bar Association (CABA).
Cupples, who is managing partner of Bradley’s Jackson office, will serve as secretary for one year, then as treasurer for one year, before becoming the organization’s president. Fortenberry will serve a two-year term as a director.
CABA is a voluntary bar association that serves Hinds County and the metropolitan areas of Madison and Rankin Counties. It provides members with opportunities to engage on current legal issues through publications, CLEs and key speakers. It also supports state and federal judiciaries and the importance of law through advocacy and initiatives, encourages and financially supports pro bono opportunities, engages in diversity issues affecting law practice, and supports legal education opportunities through scholarships.