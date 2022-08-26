Advances in surgical and medical treatment of brain cancer are creating better outcomes with less risk, said M. Omar Chohan, MD, an associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a neurosurgeon on the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute Interdisciplinary Brain/Central Nervous System care team.
“With sophisticated brain mapping, we are in a much better place even from when I was in training not that long ago,” Chohan said. “Just in the past decade, neurosurgical treatment of brain tumors has really advanced. We are able to reach areas in the brain where neurosurgeons were reluctant to go in the past.”
Brain mapping, which is akin to fingerprinting the brain, has greatly improved in the past five to ten years. Chohan said it allows the neurosurgeon to determine if a brain tumor or lesion is close to an important part of the brain with well-defined functions such as language or motor skills, or even some higher cognitive functions like planning and attention.
“We know this area of the brain is critical and plays a predominant role in an individual’s ability to perform that function,” Chohan said. “We can test those functions before surgery and during surgery by keeping patients awake. Awake surgery is not a new concept; it has been around 100 years. What has changed is the sophistication of it. Previously, the only functions that could be tested reliably were motor function — the ability to move hands, arms or the face. Now we have a much more detailed understanding of higher cognitive functions including language and even music, to some degree. Depending on what mental faculty is critical to our patients’ lives and if the tumor happens to threaten it, we have now the ability to try and preserve that function.”
An example is a tumor close to an area related to speech. The UMMC team can keep a patient awake allowing a neuropsychologist to do language tests while Chohan does brain surgery.
“The neuropsychologist talks to patients and tells me to keep going or to back off and stop,” Chohan said. “There is a back and forth. We can be safer and more aggressive removing the tumor at the same time. Before we would be wary of causing the patient harm. Now if they start losing function during surgery, we know when to stop.”
Before the operation, patients undergo a sophisticated MRI while a neuropsychologist guides them through different tasks such as tapping fingers, wiggling toes, or thinking of words, and the parts of the brain involved in doing those tasks will light up. Chohan said that gives a rough lay of the land and can show a patient in a visually stunning way where the tumor is and what functions are close by. Then the decision is made to keep patients awake during surgery or not.
“This is something that I specialize in,” Chohan said. “It is close to my heart. I do a lot of these surgeries. Not every tumor needs awake brain mapping; most tumors don’t need this. On the other hand, we have tumors in the brain previously considered beyond surgery that we can address. We have small tubes with cameras at the end that are inserted in very small openings in or around the brain that allow us to reach deep areas in the brain safely. We are starting to offer laser treatment that requires just a few millimeters opening to reach areas unthinkable a few years ago.”
Another option is stereotactic radiosurgery, a highly sophisticated radiation treatment that Chohan said is sometimes as good as surgery for certain cancers.
“Being in a tertiary care setting has allowed me to have a wide range of options to help my patients,” Chohan said. “It is also good for patients to come to a center like ours that has multidisciplinary teams including medical oncologists, neuropsychologists, neuroradiologists, radiation oncologists, social workers and neurosurgeons. We all work together. We have conferences multiple times in a month. We discuss difficult cases and come up with a plan based on the most recent guidelines.”
Chohan said they are seeing better outcomes that can add decades to someone’s life. When they can safely remove low-grade tumors in difficult areas of brain, patients can return back to full functioning.
The teams consider what kind of treatment will allow people to continue to work, love and play.
“Those are the most important aspects of any human,” he said. “Are they able to go back to their work and society and do what they were doing before? Are they able to maintain relationships they had before undergoing brain surgery? Are they able to still enjoy the things they were interested in before? Those elements are very important for me to preserve for my patients.”
Chohan is also very interested in epilepsy treatments, and tumor and epilepsy surgery are often similar. Epilepsy surgery is considered when medical treatments have failed. He compares the surgeries to detective work. You have to find a surgical target, and not every patient will have a surgical target.
“In the workup for epileptic surgery, we need to know where the seizures are coming from,” said Chohan, who is the author of 49 articles in peer-reviewed publications, three book chapters and 40 abstracts. “Sometimes we have to implant electrodes on the surface and deep in the brain just to monitor what part of the brain is causing seizures. This detective work can take a while and is very sophisticated. Once you have found a target, is it safe to remove? It then becomes like a tumor surgery. Sometimes the patient is kept awake during surgery and sometimes asleep. We now have tools in epilepsy surgery that were not available five to ten years ago, like a neuromodulator that can be implanted in the brain, much like a pacemaker, that can detect and prevent seizures before the patient is even aware of them.”
Chohan serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Alzheimer Disease, the Journal of Alzheimer Disease and Parkinsonism, Advances in Neuroscience and the Neuro-oncology Section of Biomed Central Neurology.
Chohan, who was born in Pakistan, is married to Aisha Chohan, and has three children. Their oldest daughter, Marwa, is a freshman in college majoring in psychology. They also have a 13-year-old daughter, Ruya, and a five-year-old son, Orhan. For recreation, he enjoys hiking, bike riding, and world travel.
