Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor, recently challenged incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to a debate ahead of the November general election, possibly at the Republican official’s deer hunting camp.
“He said he wanted to debate the governor of California at his deer camp,” Presley said of Reeves. “If he’ll give me his deer camp address, we’ll debate him there. We’ll debate him anywhere, any place, anytime.”
Presley’s comments about the hunting camp are a reference to a Twitter exchange between Reeves and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom about firearm rights and the Second Amendment.
Newsom wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, that he wants to add a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that raises the minimum gun purchasing age to 21, establishes background checks and bans the purchase of assault weapons.
Reeves responded to Newsom’s post by challenging the California governor to a debate over firearm policy.
“I know you would prefer the French Laundry….but let’s do the debate at my deer camp instead!” Reeves wrote.
Reeves’ campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment about Presley’s debate challenge or if he’s willing to participate in a debate at all this year.
The Republican nominee, in 2019, participated in two debates with Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic nominee for governor, twice that year — one in Hattiesburg and one in Columbus.
It’s unclear if any media outlet or organization has formally offered a forum for the two candidates for governor to debate before the Nov. 7 general election.
