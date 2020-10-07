Brittney J. Brown, DO, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Brown provides care for patients in need of well woman annual examinations, prenatal care, gynecologic problem visits, in-hospital obstetrical care, traditional gynecologic operations and menopause visits. She has special practice interests in chronic pelvic pain and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, specifically robotic assisted procedures.
Brown received her medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Hattiesburg, Miss. She completed her internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Central Florida, in Orlando, Fla.
Brown is board eligible in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Osteopathic Association and the American Medical Association.