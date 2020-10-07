Buff City Soap today has announced a new location in Oxford, Mississippi, offering handcrafted, plant-based soaps and skincare products. The 1,700-square-foot storefront is located at 400 South Lamar Blvd.
“Opening a Buff City Soap shop on The Square is a dream realized,” said Kevin Herzke, Collierville, Tennessee-based franchisee and owner of Buff City Soap – Oxford. “We couldn’t have asked for a better location near some of Oxford’s most beloved establishments. Our team looks forward to sharing Buff City Soap’s plant-based, handmade products with all of Oxford’s residents and visitors.”
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap’s mission is to create handmade products that are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives but full of plant-based ingredients that make your body happy. Each one of Buff City Soap’s storefronts is equipped as a Soap Makery, allowing guests to see products being made while they shop. From beloved bar soap and hair care products to laundry detergent and pup soap, Buff City Soap uses ingredients such as coconut, palm and olive oils, cocoa butter, colloidal oatmeal and vitamin E to ensure that guests and their loved ones receive quality products every visit and with every use. The same quality ingredients can be found in its beard care, hair care and facial products. Additionally, Buff City Soap welcomes team-building events, birthday parties and corporate retreats in which participants make and take home their own products.
Buff City Soap’s Oxford location is set to open later this fall. Once open, patrons can opt in to receive daily, weekly and monthly discounts and special deals via email or text message by signing up in store.