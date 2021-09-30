» THE JAW-DROPPING COST OF OSB IS AN ESPECIALLY HOT TOPIC IN THE INDUSTRY
The high cost and availability of some building materials aren’t far from the minds of home builders in Mississippi. “It’s the first thing we talk about and have been talking about for over a year,” said Pat Nelson, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Mississippi.
In April, the National Association of Home Builders estimated that rising lumber prices over the last 12 months had added $35,872 to the price of an average new single-family home, and $12,966 to the market value of an average new multifamily home.
Nelson called the availability and price of building materials “the biggest challenge since the market crash of 2008” facing his trade association members and anyone involved in the home building industry.
The jaw-dropping cost of OSB is an especially hot topic in the industry. Oriented Strand Board is made with wood chips and glue and used like plywood in framing houses. “We talk more about OSB than anything else because it is a big component in housing,” Nelson said. OSB pricing went from $8 a sheet to $66 in a four-month period last spring. “That was a very critical time,” Nelson said. ”It almost shut down homebuilding during that time.”
The national home builders group reported that the OSB-led changes in softwood lumber prices between April 2020 and July 2021 added $29,833 to the price of an average new single-family home
Nelson said OSB prices have since dropped to $33 a sheet “but that’s still four times what it cost 18 months ago.”
Other challenges for home builders are finding enough workers to build houses, especially unskilled laborers, and a scarcity of home appliances such as cooktops and air conditioners equipped with semiconductor chips. “That seems to be easing up,” he said of the chip shortage.
The last couple of years have had no shortage of challenges for home builders and buyers. To Shaun Tanger, assistant professor and a forestry economics specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, it looked like “a perfect storm” swirling up from a combination of low interest rates, pent-up demand for new homes, supply side disruptions and COVID temporarily shutting down some lumber mill production. Also people working at home during the pandemic wanted to remodel and many moved to a new place. “Demand for product just soared when production was being mothballed. Supply and demand was completely out of whack,” Tanger said.
But there are some bright spots starting to emerge, Tanger and Nelson said.
Lumber mill activity in Mississippi is ramping back up, Tanger said, though timberland owners haven’t seen their prices rise the way construction costs have.
In 2020, producers reported about 1 million more tons of wood were harvested than the year before, according to the MSU Extension Service.
“We’re producing as much lumber as before the recession,” Tanger said, but even with more production “it will still be some time before prices start to move upward.”
Timber holds an important place in Mississippi’s economy. According to MSU, it is among the top three most valuable agricultural crops in 65 to 70 counties out of the 82 counties in the state.
Nelson said he sees signs of home building activity starting to pick up, helped in large part by low interest rates. “With record low interest rates and falling lumber prices, there’s never been a better time to buy or build a new home,” he said.
Prices have stabilized to the point where people want to sign contracts to lock in those prices. And after coming out from months of COVID lockdown, homeowners want to remodel or build a new home.
“Right now is a very busy time for home builders,” he said. “Many home builders are booked out to 2022 for custom homes.” And that is good for the overall economy of the state and nation. Nelson said there are almost four million jobs in residential construction, or just under three percent of the nation’s total jobs. “When home building slows, it slows the entire economy because so many jobs depend on the industry,” he said, “and when home building picks back up, many new jobs are created as a result.”