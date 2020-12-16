Mary Margaret Busby, APR, and Jean Gordon Cook, APR, have been named Southern Public Relations Federation (SPRF) Senior Practitioner recipients for 2020. Busby serves as president and Cook as vice president of membership for the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Central Chapter based in the metro Jackson area.
SPRF is a network of public relations professionals from Alabama, North Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi who share a common interest in the public relations profession. The Senior Practitioner designation honors SPRF members who are recognized by their peers as veteran public relations professionals with high ethical standing.
Busby is a public relations specialist and journalism instructor at Holmes Community College in Ridgeland and has been employed with the college since 2014. Prior to Holmes, she served as a public relations associate and public speaking instructor at William Carey University in Hattiesburg.
She has served on the Board in several other positions and received the President’s Award in 2019. Busby has also served in various roles, including as president, for the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi Board, and has earned several awards in public relations competitions.
Busby holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in public relations from The University of Southern Mississippi. She and her husband Ross reside in Brandon and are expecting their first child.
Cook is the director of public relations for the Mississippi Department of Education, which she joined in 2014. She began her career in public relations in 2008 at Jackson State University after working as a reporter at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson and The News-Star in Monroe, La. Cook also taught communication and journalism courses at Jackson State University and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Cook has earned more than 40 national, regional and state awards for public relations and journalism, including honors from the National School Public Relations Association, SPRF and PRAM. In addition to serving on the PRAM Central Board, she has also served on the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education Board and the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board.
Cook earned her bachelor’s degree from New York University and her master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She lives in Clinton with her husband and two children.