Fed Chair Powell could signal the likelihood of high rates for longer in closely watched speech
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a high-profile speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, many analysts think he could make one thing clear: That the Fed plans to keep its benchmark interest rate at a peak level for longer than had been expected. Powell isn't likely to say whether the Fed will continue raising rates. But he may signal that any rate cuts are unlikely until well into next year. The central bank has already helped drive inflation down from painfully high levels. But Fed officials have said they need to keep rates high to further slow borrowing and spending and reduce inflation to their 2% target.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That's because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants have kicked in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe must comply with one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people see online. The European Union's groundbreaking new digital rules took effect Friday for the biggest platforms. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that's either illegal or violates a platform's terms of service. Some online platforms already have made changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
Stock market today: Global shares mixed ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed as investors digest a blowout profit report from Nvidia and mixed reports on the United States economy. Shares rose in France, Germany and Britain in early trading. In Asia, benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Investors are looking toward the speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later Friday. Oil prices rose. Nvidia, one of Wall Street's most influential stocks, reported stronger-than-expected profits, raising hopes about the potential of artificial intelligence technology. Government data shows Japanese inflation has eased, largely because of lower energy prices.
Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, taking a 300-million-euro hit
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group. Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.
Democrats accuse tax prep firms of undermining new IRS effort on electronic free file tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government's upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all, and deliberately sabotaging a government program that offered free tax prep services. The Democratic lawmakers on Thursday demanded lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what's going on. The tax prep companies say taxpayers already have the ability to file taxes free of charge and an IRS system is redundant.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words "Election interference. Never surrender!" along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump's first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
Taiwan's vice president accuses China of using trade curbs to influence elections
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's vice president and frontrunner in the presidential elections has accused China of using "unfair" trade practices to influence the elections. William Lai says China has targeted Taiwan's "agricultural products, potentially in an effort to undermine the coming elections." On Monday, China announced it would suspend mango imports from Taiwan after import authorities detected "pests" on the fruit. Lai said China would be "hoping to interfere in the elections with all sorts of tactics, but if they succeed, it will be an undermining of Taiwan's democracy." Presidential elections are due to take place in January 2024.
Hopeful signs of an economic 'soft landing' emerge in Jackson Hole as Fed meets with world watching
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Business these days in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is still good — just not as robust as it was after the U.S. economy roared out of the pandemic recession. As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold its annual economic conference there, its policymakers are trying to guide the nation's economy toward something akin to what's happening in Jackson Hole. They have jacked up their key interest rate to a 22-year high to try to slow growth and bring inflation down to their 2% target. Even as they do so, the Fed's policymakers hope to avoid tipping the economy into a recession — a notoriously difficult achievement that economists call a "soft landing."
Turkey's central bank unleashes a big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's central bank has raised its key interest rate by an aggressive 7.5 percentage points, in a new sign of a return to more traditional economic policies. The bank hiked its policy rate to 25% on Thursday. The bank is backtracking from a rate-cutting course set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that's been blamed for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis. Many households have been left struggling to afford rent and basic goods as inflation has surged. Central banks worldwide have been hiking rates to bring consumer price rises under control, but the Turkish central bank started cutting rates in late 2021 under pressure from Erdogan. He appointed a new economic team after being reelected in May.
