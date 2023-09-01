Stock market today: Global shares trade mostly higher ahead of a key US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mostly higher as investors looked toward a U.S. jobs report being released later in the day. Benchmarks are rising in early trading Friday in France and Britain, while being little changed in Germany. U.S. futures are also rising. Shares finished higher in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of an approaching typhoon. Schools and businesses remained shut as an official warning was issued about Super Typhoon Saola. Later in the day, the U.S. government will report employment data for August. The Fed has raised its main interest rate aggressively since 2022.
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. nursing homes will, for the first time, have to comply with federal rules on staffing levels. That's a move that's been sought for decades by allies of older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums are lower than many advocates had hoped. And the industry opposes staffing minimums. Some 1.2 million Americans live in nursing homes. More than 167,000 coronavirus deaths within their walls brought attention to poor staffing. Federal officials say Friday's staffing announcement will have a meaningful impact on residents' lives and a majority of homes will be forced to hire additional staff.
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labor back in this year's Labor Day
NEW YORK (AP) — Labor Day is right around the corner. And while many may associate the holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, Labor Day's roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially visible this year. In the U.S. and Canada, the early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years — but similarities around the world of work remain, from rapid economic transformation to stark inequalities. High-profile efforts seen in recent months — including ongoing strikes in Hollywood and unionized UPS workers' fight towards a new contract — has also given an arguably stronger spotlight on labor organizing than seen in recent memory, experts say.
US jobs report for August could point to a moderating pace of hiring as economy gradually slows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slowly and steadily, an overheated American job market is returning to room temperature. The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that U.S. employers — companies, nonprofits and government agencies combined — added 170,000 jobs last month. That would be down from the 187,000 jobs that were added in July and would be the lowest monthly gain since December 2020. The latest sign that the pace of hiring is losing some momentum — without going into a nosedive — would be welcomed by the Federal Reserve, which has been trying to tame inflation with a series of 11 interest rate hikes.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed's 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
NEW YORK (AP) — Three visual artists are suing artificial intelligence image-generators to protect their copyrights and careers. A federal judge must soon decide whether to dismiss the case. The lawsuit may serve as an early bellwether of how hard it will be for all kinds of creators to stop AI developers from profiting off their work. The issue could affect Hollywood actors, novelists, musicians and computer programmers, among others. Two of the plaintiffs, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz, say the case is essentially about preserving the human element of artistic creation — and protecting the livelihoods of artists.
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed ahead of a key US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed as investors looked toward a United States jobs report being released later in the day. Shares rose Friday in Tokyo and Shanghai, while falling in Sydney. They were little changed in Seoul. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of an approaching typhoon. Schools and businesses remained shut as an official warning was issued about Super Typhoon Saola. Later in the day, the U.S. government will report employment data for August. Wall Street closed lower Thursday. Market jitters over the possibility that the Federal Reserve might have to keep interest rates higher for longer led to the pullback over the past month.
Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands. President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday that Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union's proposals. Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the Detroit companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain is once again threatening to strike. He says the union filed the complaints with the National Labor Relations Board. Stellantis says it's shocked by the complaint and Ford said it has offered a fair proposal.
Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King's ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
