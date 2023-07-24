Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive "soft landing" — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call "immaculate disinflation" — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture on Monday of the design projected on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs.
They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking
NEW YORK (AP) — You don't know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood's "journeyman" actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they're the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they're striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.
Stock market today: World shares mixed as investors watch for Fed rate hike
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed as investors cautiously await another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Paris and Shanghai. London was flat. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell. Hong Kong's benchmark sank more than 2% as reports suggested Chinese leaders do not plan major stimulus measures to prop up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. On Friday, the S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% to cap its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up by 2 points, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters — which represent some 340,000 UPS workers — are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalement that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn't met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike. Such an impasse hasn't been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS. Here's what you need to know.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will not sell shares in Ant's buyback program
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will not sell any shares in its one-third shareholding in financial technology company Ant Group Co. because it wants to retain its stake in an "important strategic partner." Ant's share buyback program, announced earlier in July, allows shareholders to sell back up to 7.6% of their holdings. Ant's market valuation has fallen nearly 70% from about $280 billion ($38.9 billion) at the time it was planning an initial public offering in 2020. That was derailed by regulators who investigated the firm. Investors who sell their shares to Ant will likely receive returns far below what they could have expected to get in 2020.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry's main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said that the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government
MADRID (AP) — Spain is in political disarray after elections left no party with a clear path to forming a government. The uncertainty deepened as both of the country's two main parties indicated that they hope to take power. after Sunday's ballot The only sure thing seems to be that Spain faces weeks, perhaps months, of political negotiations and possibly a new election to sort out the mess. Here's a glance at what has happened and what might unfold in the next few months.
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
"Barbenheimer" didn't just work — it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.' "Barbie" claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal's "Oppenheimer" also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan's biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
