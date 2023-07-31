First American nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has entered commercial operation. Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably. It's the first new American reactor built from scratch in decades. At its full output, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses. Utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are buying the electricity. A fourth reactor is nearing completion at the site, where two earlier reactors have been generating electricity for decades. The third and fourth reactors were supposed to cost $14 billion, but are projected to cost owners $31 billion.
Europe's economy grows a bit after months of stagnation. But rate hikes are weighing on businesses
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's economy is growing again — but not by much. Growth came in at 0.3% in the April-to-June quarter, following zero expansion in the three months immediately before. Stronger performance in Spain and France helped. But Germany, the largest of the 20 economies that use the euro, is holding things back with zero growth. High inflation is still sapping consumer spending power despite rebounding travel. Another factor is the series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank, which are making it harder to borrow to spend or invest. Amid inflation and higher rates, prospects for the rest of the year are muted.
Skepticism prevails as Chinese leaders promise to back private businesses to spur slowing economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government is promising to drag the economy out of a crisis of confidence aggravated by tensions with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge is renewed support for private businesses that generate most jobs and wealth. Over the past decade, they've felt under attack as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industries, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions. Entrepreneurs and investors are waiting to see what tax, spending or other steps the ruling party might take, and if it will rein in state companies that dominate the economy.
Stock market today: European shares open mixed after Asia rallies on hopes for Chinese stimulus
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened mixed in Europe after most Asian markets logged gains on hopes for more stimulus from Beijing for the sluggish Chinese economy. A survey of factory managers showed manufacturing contracted in July as export orders shrank. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1%, closing out its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow added 0.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market. Stocks have been rallying on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates without pushing the economy into recession.
West African nations threaten to use force if Niger's president isn't reinstated within a week
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African nations have given Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the country's democratically elected president and have threatened to use if the demands aren't met. The announcement came at the end of an emergency meeting of West African countries on Sunday in Nigeria. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS convened there to respond to last week's military takeover of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. Economic sanctions could have a deep impact on Nigeriens who live in the third-poorest country in the world. The country relies on imports from Nigeria for up to 90% of its power.
Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it's pushing them to the brink
NEW YORK (AP) — Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology. Hollywood actors and writers and UPS delivery drivers are among workers fighting for better pay and working conditions. And they want consumers to understand what it takes to meet rising expectations for speed and convenience. The central issues are that workers are overworked and underpaid. Screenwriters say they are expected to create scripts for the streaming era faster for less pay. UPS drivers say forced overtime got out of hand as online shopping accelerated and delivery exploded. Workers are pushing back against forced overtime, punishing schedules or company reliance on lower-paid part-time or contract forces.
Salvage crews begin towing a burning cargo ship to a new location off the Dutch coast as smoke eases
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Salvage crews have started towing a burning cargo ship loaded with thousands of new cars to a temporary anchorage location off the northern Dutch coast after smoke from the stricken vessel eased. On Saturday night, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management had said the Fremantle Highway was unlikely to be moved because of a southeasterly wind blowing smoke from the days-old fire over tugboats. But that has changed Sunday. The ship is being slowly towed by two tugs to a temporary anchor point north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland.
India cuts rice exports, triggering panic-buying of food staple by some Indian expats in the US
NEW YORK (AP) — Hoping to stave off inflationary pressures on a diet staple, the Indian government is banning exports of non-Basmati white rice varieties. It's triggering worry among the Indian diaspora in the United States that access to a food staple from home might soon be cut off. Some rushed to supermarkets to stock up, stacking carts with bags and bags of rice. In some places, lines formed outside some stores as panic buying ensued. An earlier than expected El Niño brought drier, warmer weather in some parts of Asia and is expected to harm rice production. But in some parts of India, where the monsoon season was especially brutal, flooding destroyed some crops, adding to production woes and rising prices.
More Trader Joe's recalls? This soup may contain bugs and falafel may have rocks, grocer says
NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel that may contain rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with "Use By" dates ranging from July 18 to Sept. 15, according to a Thursday announcement from the company. On Friday, the grocer announced that Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C., was also under recall. In each case, "there was an issue in the manufacturing processes in the facilities," a Trader Joe's spokesperson says. Customers with the recalled products should throw them away or return them to any store for a full refund.
Historically Black fraternity drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policies
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration's "harmful, racist and insensitive" policies towards African Americans. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity said this week that it would move its 2025 convention from Orlando. The convention draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people and has an economic impact of $4.6 million. The decision comes after the NAACP and other civil rights organizations this spring issued a travel advisory for Florida, warning that recent policies are openly hostile to African Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
