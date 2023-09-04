Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions' importance
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the Tri-State Labor Day Parade. The Democratic president is expected to speak Monday about the importance of unions in the United States and how the economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden likes to say he's the most pro-union president in history. Biden has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members' pensions. Biden also has personally cheered unionization efforts at corporate giants like Amazon. The Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Celebration is hosted by the Philadelphia AFL-CIO, composed of more than 100 local labor unions representing more than 150,000 workers.
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists' hands
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Congress returns this week, Homeland Security officials and those in the chemical industries will be watching to see if a program regulating the chemical sector will be on its agenda. The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program lets Homeland Security officials regulate security at high-risk chemical facilities. The goal is tracking chemical materials and keeping them away from extremists or other bad actors who want to steal them and turn them into weapons. The program expired July 28 after Congress failed to renew its authority. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Chemical Security Summit in Virginia the risk extremists could access and weaponize dangerous chemicals produced at the facilities "increases by the day."
UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as "commercial gaming." It's likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state's riverboat casinos.
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic — for better or worse
NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. This year, small businesses say vacation cadences are returning to normal. Tourism-related businesses have always been at the mercy of the weather. But with heat waves, fires and storms becoming more frequent and intense, small businesses increasingly see extreme weather as their next long-term challenge.
France's waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former colonizer
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The era of France's arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years. It comes after France repeated military interventions from Libya to the Sahel region to Ivory Coast and Central African Republic since 2000. African and French pundits, politicians and people alike say France has taken too long to shuck its long, postcolonial tradition of "Françafrique." It's an unflattering term that smacks of paternalistic influence and quiet deal-making among elites. France's economic and political might wane and other world powers are stepping in to an increasingly self-confident Africa.
Stock market today: World shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling
Stocks are higher in Europe and Asia after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the U.S. jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling. That news raised investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy and tame inflation by raising interest rates. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. It is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed. Oil prices edged higher. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Turkey's president meets Russia's Putin and aims to revive the wartime Ukraine grain export deal
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war with Russia. Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier. It is seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on. Erdogan said the grain deal was the headline issue at the daylong talks between the two leaders in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
NEW YORK (AP) — A studded headboard for your dorm bed? Or how about a custom-made cabinet that covers your mini-fridge? Over the past couple of years, furnishing a dorm room has become a competitive sport for those college students willing to spend thousands of dollars to outfit their 12 feet by 20 feet of space. Some are even hiring interior designers, inspired by social media platforms like TikTok, where students showcase their dorm room redesigns. But the soaring costs for college tuition are dividing a larger wedge between those who are willing to spend the big bucks and those who can't afford to splurge. Retailers like Dormify are taking note of the difference and responding.
Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from board of Apple supplier Foxconn
BEIJING (AP) — Aspiring Taiwanese independent presidential candidate Terry Gou has resigned from the board of Foxconn, the Apple supplier he founded nearly a half-century ago. The company, officially registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., issued a news release late Saturday saying Gou had resigned for personal reasons. It wasn't clear what, if any, immediate effect Gou's decision would have on the operations of Foxconn. The company is ranked 20th in the 2023 Fortune Global 500 and considered one of the world's largest technology companies. It's headquartered in Taiwan, but does the vast majority of its manufacturing in China. It employs hundreds of thousands making iPhones in vast factory-dormitory complexes that have sometimes seen frictions over employment conditions.
What's at stake when Turkey's leader meets Putin in a bid to reestablish the Black Sea grain deal
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. Monday's meeting in Sochi on Russia's southern coast comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet. The Kremlin refused to renew the grain agreement six weeks ago. The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July 2022. It had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite the war. Russia pulled out after claiming that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer had not been honored.
