Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America's dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.
Canada wildfire evacuees can't get news media on Facebook and Instagram. Some find workarounds
Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government. That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday. But some are finding ways to get around the ban to share news about the evacuations.
Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage
ATLANTA (AP) — Public health advocates say Georgia appears to be doing little to promote its new Medicaid plan or enroll people in it. The program expanded Medicaid coverage to people making up to 100% of the poverty line, but only if they document they are working, volunteering, studying or in vocational rehabilitation for 80 hours per month. It's the nation's only Medicaid program with a work requirement. State officials say they are engaging with stakeholders, community partners and others to help get the word out about the plan. Health advocates say they haven't seen a robust outreach effort since the program launched July 1.
Maui residents fill philanthropic gaps while aid makes the long journey to the fire-stricken island
Nonprofits and volunteers in Maui have cobbled together countless improvised and urgent solutions since the deadliest wildfire in over a century hit their community. Kami Irwin, who runs a military nonprofit, was coordinating donation distributions out of the tasting room of the Maui Brewing Company. Her organization learned last week that 100 pounds of insulin was grounded at Kona International Airport on the big island. They spent several hours trying to link health officials with a general aviation pilot who could complete the medical delivery to their community. She was frustrated that volunteers were doing such vital work but she says, "We will be OK if us residents keep building together."
China's Evergrande says it is asking for US court to approve debt plan, not filing for bankruptcy
BEIJING (AP) — A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt says it is asking a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and denied what it said were news reports suggesting it filed for bankruptcy. Evergrande Groupe's mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system. The company says its request under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code is "a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn't involve bankruptcy filings." Evergrande ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls in 2020 on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high.
Amazon relaunches shipping service that competes with FedEx and UPS
Amazon has restarted a shipping service it paused in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and that competes with carriers like FedEx and UPS. The company confirmed Friday that Amazon Shipping, which allows sellers to ship Amazon orders or products sold on other sites, has relaunched. A company spokesperson says businesses must sell on Amazon to be eligible for the service. The retail company already provides shipping to merchants who use its storage and delivery service, Fulfillment by Amazon. But Amazon Shipping allows sellers to use the company's delivery services without storing their products in its warehouses. The program was halted in 2020 so Amazon can better handle orders that were being made on its own platform amid the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping.
Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd straight losing week
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row. The S&P 500 barely budged Friday, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes. The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500's torrid gains for the year's first seven months. That's in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.
Japan's nuclear plants are short of storage for spent fuel. A remote town could have the solution
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese town says it has agreed to a geological study to determine its suitability as an interim storage site for spent nuclear fuel. Kaminoseki, a small town in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi, says it will accept the offer of a survey by Chugoku Electric Power Co., one of two major utility operators, along with Kansai Electric Power Co., whose spent fuel storage pools are almost full. The Japanese government is promoting the greater use of nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source, but the country's nuclear plants are running out of storage capacity. However, the plan has met with opposition from some of the town's residents.
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is trying to crack down on a travel hack. This week, American sued a website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing. Consumers book a flight with at least one stop, then get off the plane during the layover and skip the second leg of the flight. Sometimes it's cheaper than a direct flight between two cities. In the lawsuit, American accuses travel website Skiplagged of tricking consumers and reselling American tickets without the airline's approval.
China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said the West's pursuit of material wealth led to "spiritual poverty." Xi's speech was published by Qiushi, the party's top theoretical journal, after data showed consumer and factory activity weakened further in July despite official promises to support struggling entrepreneurs. The government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people. Xi called for China to "build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion" and to focus on long-term goals of improving education, health care and food supplies.
