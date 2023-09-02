US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. Last month's job growth marked an increase from July's revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.
Stock market: Wall Street edges higher following data that shows the labor market is cooling
Stocks edged higher on Wall Street after a choppy day of trading. The market got a boost early on after a closely watched report signaled that the job market, while still healthy, has been showing some signs of cooling. The report supported the market's hopes that the Federal Reserve can soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The index is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed. Treasury yields rose slightly.
Walgreens CEO exits less than 3 years after taking over drug store chain
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Walgreens Boots is stepping down after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain. Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed Rosalind Brewer's exit Friday. According to the Illinois company, the board of directors and Brewer "mutually agreed" to her resignation effective Thursday. According to the Illinois-based company, the board of directors and Brewer "mutually agreed" to her resignation. Ginger Graham, who currently serves as Walgreen Boots Alliance's lead independent director, has been named interim CEO. Brewer's departure comes as Walgreens attempts to help its customers focus on their overall health.
Federal student loan interest has started accruing again. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — Interest on federal student loans has started accumulating again after a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers still have at least another month before they'll need to start paying back your loans, so don't panic if you're one of them. The first step is to log in to your StudentAid.gov account and check who your loan servicer is. Once you know that you can check account details and find out what your payments will be. If you don't think you can afford them, you can research income-driven repayment plans.
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Silicon Valley investors behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree got off to a rocky start with the voters they need to build a green new city in Northern California. A former Goldman Sachs trader announced Thursday he is the founder of a group that wants to build walkable neighborhoods in rural Solano County northeast of San Francisco. Flannery Associates LLC is the single largest landholder in the county after quietly purchasing more than 78 square miles of farmland since 2018. Their secrecy has frustrated community leaders who have reached out for information, only to be ignored. The investment group needs approval from voters to develop farmland for urban use.
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
NEW YORK (AP) — An association that lobbies for health care facilities says President Joe Biden's decision to require nursing homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels will cost them billions of dollars. The American Health Care Association calls the staffing proposal "unrealistic" and says it'll worsen existing problems. The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day. The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped. The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.
Medicines360's long and winding, $82 million road to create and distribute $50 birth control
Drugs and medical devices rarely come from the nonprofit world. There are more than 2,600 for-profit pharmaceutical companies in the United States, but only three nonprofits have products on the American market. One of them is Medicines360, which in 2015 became the first nonprofit to introduce a medical device — an IUD. The genesis of the device came from an anonymous foundation that saw one of the most effective and reversible birth-control methods, the hormonal IUD, was too expensive for most women. Even insured women could be billed copays of up to $1,000. To bring a $50 alternative to market was a complex, yearslong journey, which explains the six-year project's $82 million cost.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed's 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.