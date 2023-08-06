Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected. But a steady market suggests US may avoid recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it's still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for third straight quarter
Apple eked out slightly higher profit even though sales dipped during its latest quarter. The period included the iPhone maker becoming the first publicly held U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion. Results released Thursday cover April through June and mark the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That's the company's longest stretch of falling sales in nearly seven years. Apple indicated revenue is likely to fall again in the current July-to-September quarter, contributing to 2% decline the company's shares in extended trading. If the stock behaves similarly in Friday's regular trading session, Apple's market value will fall below $3 trillion.
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. The e-commerce giant earned $6.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the three-month period ended June 30. Its revenue came out to $134.4 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it was a "strong quarter of progress" for the company. The Seattle-based company's profitable cloud unit AWS's growth continued to slow. Executives have blamed companies cutting back on costs for the slowdown.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X." He added that "all proceeds will go to charity for veterans." Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
Recalling a wild ride with a robotaxi named Peaches as regulators mull San Francisco expansion plan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Associated Press reporter recalls the first time he took a ride in a car without sitting in the driver's seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked up the reporter outside a San Francisco bar. The half-hour ride was going fine until he neared his destination and the car started going in a different direction. He eventually made it out. The experience provided a snapshot of the often mysterious ways robotaxis have been malfunctioning in San Francisco, triggering a local backlash as state regulators prepare to vote on a proposed citywide expansion of the driverless vehicles this Thursday.
Stock market today: Wall Street falls again to close out its first losing week in four
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell to close out a rare losing week for Wall Street following mixed reports on the U.S. job market and two of the market's most influential stocks. The S&P 500 sank 0.5% Friday for its fourth straight drop after setting a 16-month high. The Dow also drifted between gains and losses through the day before ending with a loss. It dropped 0.4%, as did the Nasdaq. Apple's stock slumped after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts, while Amazon jumped after reporting a bigger profit than expected. Treasury yields sank after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected.
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports
LONDON (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia ended a deal allowing Ukraine ship grain and India restricted some rice exports. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday that its index of food prices increased 1.3% in July over June. The increase was driven by higher costs for rice and vegetable oil. It was the first uptick since April when higher sugar prices bumped up the reading slightly for the first time in a year. Commodity prices have been falling but the trade restrictions and grain deal's demise threaten to increase food insecurity and the prices people pay to eat in developing nations.
Ruble hits lowest value against USD since early in Ukraine war
The ruble has dropped against the U.S. dollar in trading in Moscow to it lowest level since the first month of the war in Ukraine. The decline Friday to 96 rubles against the dollar continued the Russian currency's consistent fall since the beginning of the year, when it traded at around 65. That's a drop of about 30%. Friday's value was its lowest since March 28, 2022, state news agency Tass reported. After Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February 2022, the ruble plunged to as low as about 120 against the dollar, but recovered quickly as the Russian Central Bank undertook support measures.
Egypt raises interest rates as it battles spiraling inflation and households struggle to keep up
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's Central Bank announced a new hike in interest rates as the cash-strapped North African country battles surging inflation and a depreciating currency. The bank said Thursday that its monetary policy committee agreed to increase its most basic lending rate from 18.25% to 19.75%. Egyptian, particularly working class households, are struggling to keep up with rising prices, which have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The annual inflation rate reached 36.8% in June. Over the past year, Egypt's central bank has sought to offset rising inflation by hiking its main interest rates.
Panama Canal foresees its income falling after shipping limited due to a drought
The managers of the Panama Canal say they expect income from the waterway to drop, after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall. The canal's administrator said Thursday income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought. The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation. Rain is needed to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.
