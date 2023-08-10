Coach parent Tapestry buying Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, in $8.5 billion deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal will strengthen Tapestry's foothold in the luxury space as it looks to take on fierce competition. Companies in the U.S. have been banding together as they look to match up better against European rivals such as LVMH and Kering.
Las Vegas food service workers demanding better pay and benefits are set to rally on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are set to rally on the famed tourist corridor. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday evening. It highlights the Culinary Workers Union's ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year. Levy said in a statement it was discouraged by the union's decision to rally but looks forward to reaching a fair contract with its employees.
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise as markets brace for US inflation report
TOKYO (AP) — Global benchmarks are trading mostly higher as investors braced for a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation. Benchmarks rose in France, Germany and Britain in early trading. Shares finished higher in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while declining in Seoul. The U.S. government is set to give the latest monthly update on inflation, and economists expect to see it growing. Investors hope that will give the Federal Reserve reason to halt its rate hikes. Also weighing on sentiments was President Joe Biden's signing an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. Oil prices rose.
Egypt's inflation reaches record high of 38.2% in July, government data shows
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's national statistics bureau says inflation has reached a record high in July. It said Thursday that consumer prices rose 38.2% from a year earlier, up from 36.8% in June. The agency also says average food and beverage prices, the main drivers of inflation, rose 68.2% over the past 12 months. Prices have soared in Egypt since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer, with most of its imports traditionally coming from eastern Europe. While Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries have diversified their sources of wheat, the end of a wartime deal that allows Ukraine to ship its grain to the world has helped push up prices of food commodities.
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a "strategic reorganization" aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.
China accuses US of trying to block its development and demands that technology curbs be repealed
BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of trying to block its development after President Joe Biden stepped up a feud over technology and security by tightening controls on U.S. investments that might help Beijing develop its military. The Foreign Ministry accused the Biden administration of pursuing "technology hegemony" and demanded Washington "immediately revoke its erroneous decision." It warned that the latest restrictions in a spreading conflict over Beijing's industrial development would hurt global supply chains. Biden's order targets advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. The order adds to restrictions that limit Chinese access to U.S. processor chips.
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That's according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter's claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. It's unclear what information Smith may have sought from the platform. Possibilities include data about when and where the posts were written, their engagement and the identities of other accounts that reposted Trump's content.
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year is upending US towns and the insurance industry
Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said Wednesday that damages from convective storms in the U.S., which can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year. The storms in the U.S. were so severe, there were 10 that resulted in damages of $1 billion or more, almost double the average over the last decade.
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
DENVER (AP) — As climate change ratchets up temperatures across the U.S., millions of the poorest Americans grapple with enduring perilous heat or paying costly air conditioning bills. While President Joe Biden has invested billions into federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans' energy costs, the help reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months. Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it's woefully underfunded.
