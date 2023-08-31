Europe's inflation held steady in August as European Central Bank keeps an open mind on rates
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New numbers show annual inflation held steady in Europe in August. Food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank can pause its record series of interest rate hikes. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was unchanged at 5.3% from the July reading, Food, alcohol and tobacco prices increased a painful 9.8%. That's according to official figures from EU statistics agency Eurostat. Another key inflation number, so-called core inflation, also eased in August. It fell to 5.3% from 5.5%.
China's Baidu makes AI chatbot Ernie Bot publicly available
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has made its ChatGPT-equivalent language model, Ernie Bot, fully available to the public. The company's stock price rose by over 3% following the announcement. Beijing has taken steps recently to regulate the AI industry. Baidu's CEO said Thursday that the firm will be able to collect massive real-world human feedback through Ernie Bot's release, and that this would help improve the tool. Ernie Bot generates text and images in response to questions and prompts provided by users. The app topped the charts for free apps in China by the afternoon. Two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also launched their AI language models Thursday.
Japan's Sogo & Seibu department stores are being sold to a US fund as 900 workers go on strike
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, as the labor union went on strike ahead of the announcement. The transfer to Fortress Investment Group will be completed Friday, according to Seven & i Holdings. The decision came at a board of directors meeting Thursday. The proposed sales price is 220 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, but the final price won't be decided until Friday. Some 900 striking employees were marching and handing out leaflets near the main Seibu department store in Tokyo. Disorderly strikes and protests are rare in Japan, and the strikers apologized on Japanese news programs for any inconvenience.
Stock market today: Global shares trade higher ahead of US updates on inflation and hiring
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher ahead of updates on United States inflation and hiring that traders hope will persuade the Federal Reserve no more interest hikes are needed. Shanghai declined. London, Tokyo and Paris gained. Oil prices rose. Wall Street futures were higher after the U.S. government cut its estimate of economic growth for the second quarter to a still-robust level. The U.S. government was due to release an update on inflation and hiring. Traders hope the data will convince the Fed that upward pressure on prices is easing. Japan reported factory output declined in July. A survey showed Chinese service industry activity weakened.
India is one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets. This is why
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India's 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers — that's motorbikes, scooters and rickshaws. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government program, plus rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers' awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. But for the electric vehicles market to truly be successful, experts say moving electricity generation away from fossil fuels, managing critical mineral supply chains and boosting EV sales across different socioeconomic backgrounds in the country will be key.
Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software in Europe to head off EU antitrust action
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software in Europe in an effort to head off antitrust penalties by regulators. The change is aimed at heading off a possible European Union antitrust penalty. The U.S. tech company also said Thursday it would take steps to make it easier for competing products to work with its software. The announcement comes a month after the EU's executive Commission opened a formal investigation over concerns that bundling Teams with Office gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, maker of popular workplace messaging software. The Commission said it noted the announcement but did not comment further.
UBS reports huge 2Q profit skewed by Credit Suisse takeover and foresees $10B in cost cuts
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss banking giant UBS has announced plans to save $10 billion in costs, including through 3,000 staff reductions in Switzerland as it moves ahead with "full integration" of longtime rival Credit Suisse's domestic operations following a takeover. The announcement on Thursday came as the Zurich-based bank reported a whopping $29 billion in net and pre-tax profit in the second quarter, its first earnings report since the government-orchestrated merger to help stave off a possible global financial meltdown. Underlying profit before taxes came in at $1.1 billion, which excludes some $29 billion in negative goodwill and other impacts of the takeover.
Report says close associates of India's Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two people closely linked to India's Adani Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates, secretly purchased of millions of dollars of stocks in the group's companies, possibly violating Indian law, according to a report by a network of investigative journalists. Market rules require that at least 25% of a company's shares be available for public purchase. The report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project says the two men used "opaque investment funds based in the island nation of Mauritius" to obscure their involvement in controlling nearly 14% of the public shares. The Adani Group rejected the report's allegations, saying that all of its publicly listed entities are in compliance with the law.
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department's second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve's strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would make 3.6 million more U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay, reviving an Obama-era policy effort that was ultimately scuttled in court. The new rule would require employers to pay overtime to so-called white collar workers who make less than $55,068 a year, up from the current threshold of $35,568, which was set by the Trump administration in 2019. In another significant change, the rule proposes automatic increases to the salary level every three years. The new rule is subject to a publicly commentary period and wouldn't take effect for months. It would have the biggest impact on retail, food, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries where many managerial employees meet the new threshold.
